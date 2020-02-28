Molecular Templates to Present at Three March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.



Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference Date: Monday, March 2 Time: 3:30pm Eastern Time Webcast: Click here for webcast Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 11 Time: 4:50pm Eastern Time Oppenheimer & Co. 30th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 18 Time: 1:00pm Eastern Time

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Molecular Templates’ proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:



Adam Cutler

Chief Financial Officer

adam.cutler@mtem.com

862-204-4006

