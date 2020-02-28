Global Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market Is Expected to Reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market by Product Type (Fixed, Portable), Application, End User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Automotive, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is expected to grow from USD 2.82 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing the geriatric population, growing demand for adventure sports and increasing occurrence of COPD & other respiratory disorders are the factors fuelling the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market.

An oxygen concentrator is used to carry concentrated oxygen to a patient needing oxygen intake. These devices are deliberated as a more secure, simple to use, and cheap contrasted with packed oxygen barrels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 65 million persons in the world are suffering from extreme aspiratory diseases. In addition, around 3 million individuals are yielded to death due to COPD. Increasing occurrence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, and respiratory distress syndrome has increased THE oxygen cylinders and concentrators market.

The oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing demand for adventure sports, and increasing the occurrence of COPD and other respiratory disorders. However, the risk of operational hazards associated with the devices and lack of availability of these devices is expected to boost the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients dealing with respiratory diseases and the rising number of manufacturing units of oxygen cylinders and concentrators will lead to the growth of oxygen cylinders and concentrators market in a couple of years.

Key players operating in the global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inogen, Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts, LLC, Tecno Gaz, AirSep Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Teijin Limited, Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Cramer Decker, Air Liquide, Covidien Ltd, Catalina Cylinders, Invacare Corporation, Royax, Jiuxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd and Chart Industries, Inc among others. The Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inogen, Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts, LLC, Tecno Gaz, and Air Liquide are the top leading players of the market. To enhance their market position in the global Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2016, Luxfer Gas Cylinders entered into a partnership with Precision Medical, Inc. and added portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) to its product range in Europe.

Key players are offering greater opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance March 2019, Airgas the subsidiary of Air Liquide had completed the acquisition of TA Corporate Holdings, Inc., a large independent distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies serving in many regions in the United States. This acquisition enabled Airgas to further boost its network in the United States with a complementary footprint that the organization got through acquisition, to better serve the customers while generating significant productivities. The customers would take advantage from an expanded offering along with wider distribution network and a leading digital platform.

Healthcare segment held highest market size around USD 1.53 Billion in 2017

End user segment includes healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & automotive, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, others. The healthcare segment held highest market size around USD 1.53 billion in 2017 owing to increasing incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and other diseases, and oxygen cylinders used as supplementary oxygen, and oxygen cylinders widely used in surgery and intensive care treatment.

The portable segment registered highest market share of 53.14% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market in forecast period

The product type segment covers fixed and portable. The portable segment registered highest market share of 53.14% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate market in forecast period due to its light weight and compact nature has increased ease of use and mobility. Portable oxygen concentrator is helpful to individuals using oxygen tanks as a steady supply of oxygen by allowing them flexibility to use.

COPD segment is expected to hold the largest share of 27.16% during the forecast period

The application segment is divided into COPD, asthma, pneumonia, cystic fibrosis, respiratory distress syndrome, and other diseases. The COPD segment is expected to hold the largest share of 27.16% during the forecast period owing to aging population and heightened risk to respiratory disorders, and growing COPD prevalence in Asia Pacific region.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region dominated the global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market with USD 1.12 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. Increasing proportion of elderly population along with increased occurrence of respiratory disorders, developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid technological advancements, and growing per capita income are some of the factors that led to the growth of oxygen cylinders and concentrators market in North America region. Asia Pacific is second fastest growing region due to presence of large elderly population pool, increasing adventure sports such as scuba diving, increased production output from steel & cement industries, and disclosure to dust.

About the report:

The global oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

