Justice expects to register 12 million Angolans by 2022

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 28 - The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (Minjudh) expects to carry out 12 million birth registrations by the year 2022, as part of the campaign to register and issue the Identity Card (ID) underway in the whole country.,

As part of this strategy, the minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, met with the heads of civil registration and notary offices of Luanda, having encouraged them to mobilize in favour of the campaign.

Quoted in a note from Minjudh, Francisco Queiroz explained that the campaign will allow the opening of more civil registrars, and other property registration offices, with the perspective of bringing the services of the population that need them closer and closer.

For this, Francisco Queiroz asked for greater involvement of registration and notary offices, in the sense of improving the internal organization of services, because one of the problems involving structures where money circulates is the lack of transparency and the bribes.

"We have to solve this problem through administrative organization and new computer processes that do not leave room for deviation and allow efficient services and effective results in our purpose, to do the work that we have been doing," says the document to which Angop had access.

Held at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ), the meeting also served for the presentation of the new Luanda delegate of justice, Fernando Fortes.

