Angola ready for possible coronavirus cases

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 28 - The Angolan Government continues to work on the creation of necessary conditions to ensure a quick response to eventual coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. ,

The statement is from the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Téte António during the meeting held last Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, with the World Health Organization (WHO) General Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the 43rd Human Rights Council session that takes place in that country.

On the occasion, Téte António gave information about the current measures in the country and the National Contingency Plan to control this disease which has China as its epicenter.

The official stressed that Angola always counts on the support of the international community and health sector's partners.

Meanwhile, in a note the Press Service of Angola Permanent Mission to Geneva states that during the meeting Téte António assured that among the sanitary measures being taken in the country includes the decrease of infection risk through the application of the norms established by the World Health Organization.

