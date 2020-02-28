Sales of Specialty Meat Ingredients to Rise at 5% CAGR during 2019 – 2027; Significant Contribution Projected from Processed Meat Consumption: Fact.MR

Prominent players in specialty meat ingredients market are on innovation spree, in addition to brand acquisitions, to cater to rising demand for specialty meat ingredients.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The specialty meat ingredients industry is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2027. Significant demand for specialty meat ingredients from the food processing industry is the predominant factor driving sales. Growing availability of high-quality, multi-functional options will continue to aid the growth of the specialty meat ingredients market , reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“In the recent past, an upward trend in processed meat consumption, is translating into a rise in demand for specialty meat ingredients and several other related products that complete the supply chain,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Specialty Meat Ingredients Market – Key Takeaways

Functional meat ingredients for poultry products will be a highly lucrative segment through the forecast period for desired flavor profiles.

Meat and seafood segments will account for 40% revenue owing to the demand from Asiatic countries.

North America will remain the leading regional specialty meat ingredients market, while Asia Pacific will display faster growth.

Manufacturers are pushing for increasing food storage and distribution infrastructure to support global demand.

Specialty Meat Ingredients Market – Key Driving Factors

The demand for processed meat from various industries, is the primary growth driver.

The rise of value-oriented consumers, and sustainability call-outs are contributing towards market growth.

Steady improvements in qualitative standardization in meat and seafood products significantly support the consumption of specialty meat ingredients.

A rise in the demand for ready-made meals, is enabling the growth of emerging competitors.

Specialty Meat Ingredients Market – Key Constraints

Fluctuations in the natural sources of specialty meat ingredients and the resultant issues in costs is a key challenge for the industry.

Competition Landscape

The global specialty meat ingredients market is moderately fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Corbion N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Naturex, and Kerry Group. Market leaders are investing in new product launches. Key players are channeling their efforts in strategic mergers and acquisitions as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the specialty meat ingredients market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the specialty meat ingredients market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on specialty meat ingredient market on the basis of ingredient type (finer and proteins, starch and derivatives, acidulants, hydrocolloids, and others), function (moisture control, yield improvement, coloring and flavoring, preservation, fillers and extenders), end use application (bakery and confectionary, snacks, frozen desserts, blends, dressings and dips, soups and sauces, meat and seafood) across seven regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia, Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

