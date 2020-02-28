There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,651 in the last 365 days.

New speakers announced for 4th IoT Forum Africa

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leaders, tech aficionados and innovation heavy-weights alike are set to lead this year’s IoT conversation at the Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2020) taking place from 25 – 26 March 2020 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. Spanning two days, IOTFA2020 will tackle the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT” where attendees will not only get a taste of real-world IoT solutions and strategies but also gain the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful connected-world projects.

With a host of local and international experts, #IOTFA2020 will cover IoT, AI andbig data convergenceand building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.

The first wave of confirmed IOTFA2020 speakers includes:

●Jon Foster-Pedley — Dean and Director at Henley Business School, Africa
●Kabelo Rabotho — Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa
●Bronwyn Nielsen — CEO at Nielsen Media /Former editor-in-chief of CNBC Africa
●Peter Malebye — Head of IoT at Vodacom
●Nazarius Nicholas Kirama — President of Internet Society Tanzania
●Jonty Koekemoer — Cyber Security Account Executive at Darktrace
●Dominic Ross — Technical Manager at Siemon UK & Ireland, South Africa
●Abe Wakama — Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

How to participate
Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.
Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.
Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.
For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

For more information about this conference, visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/
