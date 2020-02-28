New speakers announced for 4th IoT Forum Africa

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business leaders, tech aficionados and innovation heavy-weights alike are set to lead this year’s IoT conversation at the Internet of Things Forum Africa (#IOTFA2020) taking place from 25 – 26 March 2020 at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. Spanning two days, IOTFA2020 will tackle the theme “Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT” where attendees will not only get a taste of real-world IoT solutions and strategies but also gain the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful connected-world projects.With a host of local and international experts, #IOTFA2020 will cover IoT, AI andbig data convergenceand building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.The first wave of confirmed IOTFA2020 speakers includes:●Jon Foster-Pedley — Dean and Director at Henley Business School, Africa●Kabelo Rabotho — Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa●Bronwyn Nielsen — CEO at Nielsen Media /Former editor-in-chief of CNBC Africa●Peter Malebye — Head of IoT at Vodacom●Nazarius Nicholas Kirama — President of Internet Society Tanzania●Jonty Koekemoer — Cyber Security Account Executive at Darktrace●Dominic Ross — Technical Manager at Siemon UK & Ireland, South Africa●Abe Wakama — Chief Executive Officer at IT News AfricaHow to participate Join as an attendee : Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges. Join us as an exhibitor : Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.For more information about this conference, visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/ [t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com



