New speakers announced for 4th IoT Forum Africa
With a host of local and international experts, #IOTFA2020 will cover IoT, AI andbig data convergenceand building sustainable ecosystems that can truly tap into the potential of this connected technology.
The first wave of confirmed IOTFA2020 speakers includes:
●Jon Foster-Pedley — Dean and Director at Henley Business School, Africa
●Kabelo Rabotho — Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa
●Bronwyn Nielsen — CEO at Nielsen Media /Former editor-in-chief of CNBC Africa
●Peter Malebye — Head of IoT at Vodacom
●Nazarius Nicholas Kirama — President of Internet Society Tanzania
●Jonty Koekemoer — Cyber Security Account Executive at Darktrace
●Dominic Ross — Technical Manager at Siemon UK & Ireland, South Africa
●Abe Wakama — Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa
How to participate
Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.
Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.
Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.
For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.
For more information about this conference, visit: http://iotforumafrica.com/
