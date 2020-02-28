OpsRamp and Japan Business Systems (JBS) Partner to Accelerate IT Infrastructure Modernization in Japan

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the modern IT operations platform built for the complexity of the hybrid enterprise, today announced a new partnership agreement with JBS , an independent cloud integrator in Japan. The company is widening its global footprint following its recent new investment from Morgan Stanley and HPE and European leadership expansion.



Today, enterprises are looking for ways to consolidate infrastructure and point tools into a digital operations command center and improve incident handling and resolution with AIOps. This has created a market opportunity for the OpsRamp platform that simplifies and transforms the hybrid enterprise.

With headquarters in Japan and serving regional and global customers, JBS adds a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations required to satisfy the growing demand for hybrid, multi-cloud monitoring and management and automation. This new partnership allows JBS to sell OpsRamp licenses.

“We’re excited to deepen our already existing partnership with JBS," said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer for OpsRamp. "JBS has won the Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year for the last seven years consecutively and supports the digital transformation of some of Japan’s largest enterprises. Our platform, with its capabilities for hybrid, multi-cloud discovery, monitoring, management, and automation will allow JBS to deliver a digital operations command center with AIOps to their customers. This renewed partnership is a great representation of our commitment to mutually-beneficial relationships across the continent and the globe.”

“Research is telling us that most IT leaders use five or more different cloud providers as part of their enterprise cloud strategy. Multi-cloud adoption, along with the rise of new consumption models for infrastructure like containers, have presented new challenges for legacy enterprises throughout Japan. We’re excited to partner with OpsRamp and help these teams reduce the stress associated with modern infrastructure management,” said Takeshi Miura, Managing Executive Officer at JBS.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp makes it easy to control the chaos of modern digital infrastructure. Our cloud platform discovers, monitors, manages and automates hybrid environments to simplify and modernize IT operations management for the hybrid enterprise.

About Japan Business Systems, Inc.

Representative: President Yukihiro Makita

Established: October 4, 1990

Number of Employees: 2,250 (as of Oct 2020)

URL: https://www.jbs.co.jp/en-us

JBS is a cloud integrator that offers IT solutions. Utilizing the latest IT technology, JBS works to support the realization of customers’ digital transformation as a next-generation innovation partner.

・JBS won the 2018 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year, which is awarded to one company in Japan by Microsoft Corporation, in 2018.

・JBS has won the Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year, selected by Microsoft Japan, consecutively since 2013 (in the Co-Sell Award category for 2019)

・JBS holds Microsoft Gold competency in 19 categories.

