Global Motors And Generators Market To Grow At A CAGR 3.52% During 2019-2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global motors and generators market is expected to grow at a rate of about 3.52% to nearly $99.7 billion by 2023. The increasing use of household appliances is expected to contribute to the growth of the motors and generators manufacturing market in the forecast period. However, increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum restrains the market for motors and generators manufacturing.

The motors and generators market consists of sales of motors, generators, and related services. The motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and the generator converts mechanical energy into electrical energy.

The global motors and generators market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The motors and generators market is segmented into motor manufacturing and generator manufacturing.

By Geography - The global motors and generators is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific motors and generators market accounts for the largest share in the global motors and generators market.



Trends In The Motors And Generators Market

Generator manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing portable generators. A portable generator provides electricity by running a gas-powered/diesel-powered engine that turns an on-board alternator to generate electrical power. Rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply is increasing the demand for portable generators as they offer advantages such as flexibility and ease of use.

Potential Opportunities In The Motors And Generators Market

With emerging markets growth and technology development, the scope and potential for the global motors and generators market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the motors and generators market include Siemens AG, ASMO, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Ltd., Nidec, General Electric Co, Baldor Electric Co., Danahar Motion LLC, and Krollmorgen Corp.

