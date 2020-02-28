Global Automated Feeding Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.9 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market by Function (Controlling, Mixing, Filling and Screening, Others), Livestock, Offering, Technology, Type, Integration, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated feeding systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.3 Million in 2017 to USD 8.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Automated feeding systems are the improved technology to feed the domestic animals. These systems are basically used in the livestock feeding management. The process is generally done by mechanized robots and other advanced machineries which aids to feed the livestock and their little ones with their daily meal, milk and other foodstuffs. Automatic feeding systems helps in reducing time and cost of carrying out a variety of tasks which includes storing different feed components individually, mixing the feed and even distributing it onto the feeding table.

Substantial price investments associated with the acceptance of feeding systems. In addition, rising focus of major companies on technological advancements and new product launches and developments for livestock management are two factors fuelling the growth of market. However, high price involved in the fixing of these feeding systems may hinder the growth of market. Nevertheless, rising focus of major firms on improvement of technology in the feeding management along with new product launches which is expected to pose new growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast period may increase the market in upcoming years

Global Automatic feeding (AF) systems for totally or partially mixed rations (TMR or PMR) are expected to decrease labor demand and encourage cows’ activity promoting visits to both the feeding devices and the automatic milking (AM) system.

Key players operating in the global Automated Feeding Systems market include Valmetal, GEA Group AG, DeLaval Inc., VDL Agrotech, Afimilk Ltd., Agrologic Ltd, Bauer Technics A.S., Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc, GSI Group, Inc., and Pellon Group Oy, aong¸ GEA, DeLaval, Trioliet, Fullwood Packo, Lely Holding, Sum-it Computer, Boumatic LLC, Davisway and Dairymaster others. To enhance their market position in the global Automated Feeding Systems market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In September 2018, Afimilk and Fullwood Packo Group (UK), arrived into a long-term planned contract for the manufacturing of industrial computerized dairy farming systems.

Valmetal Group finished its acquisition of California based company US Farm Systems, a producer of manure handling and farm wastewater equipment.

The filling and screening segment is leading the automated feeding systems market and valued with USD 1.43 Million in 2017.

The function segment is categorized into controlling, mixing, filling and screening and others. The filling and screening segment is controlling the automated feeding systems market and valued with USD 1.43 Million in 2017. The belt feeders work organized with conveyor belt and down scraper. This helps in the supply of small amounts of raw feed at little periods to many groups of animals. This automated filling & screening process in feeding offers high dependability and a reduced daily job.

Ruminants segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 38.70% in 2017

Livestock segment includes ruminants, swine, poultry and others. Ruminants segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 38.70% in 2017. The hardware and software solutions supports automatic feeding, ensuing rapid livestock feeding management.

Services is dominating the market with the share of 47.80% in 2017

Offering segment is separated into segments such as a hardware, software and services. Services is dominating the market with the share of 47.80% in 2017. Service provider’s helps in handling a majority of functions related to hardware installation, software functioning, and output analysis relating to precision farming solutions.

The guidance and remote-sensing technology section conquered the market and values around USD 1.70 Million in 2017

The technology segment comprises guidance and remote sensing technology, robotics and telemetry, RFID technology and others. The guidance and remote-sensing technology segment conquered the market and values around USD 1.70 Million in 2017. Guidance and remote-sensing technology is one of the significant tools in feeding systems, as it aids in livestock diet optimization

The rail-guided feeding systems section is ruling the market with the highest share of 45.60% in 2017

The type segment contains rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems and self-propelled feeding systems. The conveyor feeding systems segment is separated into belt feeding systems, pan feeding systems and chain feeding systems. The rail-guided feeding systems section is dominating the market with the maximum share of 45.60% in 2017. These systems have enlarged popularity amongst farms, owing to their durability and low maintenance cost.

The integrated automated feeding systems division is leading the segment and valued around USD 2.74 Million in 2017

The addition segment includes combined automated feeding systems and non-integrated automated feeding systems. The integrated automated feeding systems section is dominating the section and valued around USD 2.74 Million in 2017. With the increasing demand for dairy products, globally, dairy farms are adopting integrated automated feeding systems to maximize their productivity.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automated Feeding Systems Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global automated feeding systems market with USD 1.80 Million in 2017 whereas the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific region is controlling due to the increasing transformation of animal production techniques in the Asia Pacific region. It has provided chances for the automated feeding industry, which has further wedged the rise in the need for commercial feed between farmers in the region.

About the report:

The global automated feeding systems market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Units), Export (Thousand Units) and Import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

