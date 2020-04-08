Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran in Arizona who Has Lung Cancer and Who Was Also Exposed to Asbestos to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Find out About Compensation

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you have a family member who served in the navy or at an industrial or manufacturing workplace and they now have lung cancer please have them call us at 800-714-0303-if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they might get significant financial compensation. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans or people who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now have lung cancer. To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303-anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association’s website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.