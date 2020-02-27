Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 13 Percent to $0.17 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the $0.15 paid in Q4 2019.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-six banking locations.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations

Telephone: (304) 530-0526

Email: tely@summitfgi.com



