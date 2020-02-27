THE WORLD’S FIRST DREAMWORKS ANIMATION WATER PARK WILL OPEN ON MARCH 19

The largest indoor water park in North America will open at American Dream on March 19,along with the beginning of retail

/EIN News/ -- East Rutherford, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Dream, the unrivaled destination for style and play, is set to usher in its next chapter on March 19, 2020, with the highly anticipated opening of the world’s first and only DreamWorks Animation Water Park, and the celebration of American Dream’s first retail offerings. March will provide guests with endless opportunities to discover and explore American Dream.

“We can’t wait for guests to visit DreamWorks Animation Water Park and experience the completely unique, jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring destination that we have created,” said Don Ghermezian, Co-CEO of American Dream. “We also look forward to welcoming a new audience to the property with the introduction of retail, opening some of the largest flagship stores globally.”

The world’s first and only DreamWorks Animation Water Park will begin to preview its unmatched experiences on March 19. Guests will be introduced to this over-the-top water park, where the worlds of DreamWorks Animation’s most adored franchises are brought to life.

Swirl through your favorite ogre’s swamp on Shrek’s Sinkhole Slammer; find your inner champion with the Dragon Warrior Po at Kung Fu Panda’s Temple of Awesomeness; be among the first to hang-ten in the world’s largest indoor wave pool, the 1.5 acres of Far Far a Bay, inspired by Shrek’s magical kingdom. Whether you prefer to challenge the waves on one of two themed Surf’s Up Surf Riders, relax meeting more of your DreamWorks Animation friends on the Bubbly Lazy River or discover your own secret operation at the Penguins of Madagascar Play Zone, you can do it 365 days a year at American Dream. Not to be missed experiences coming later this year include luxury cabanas designed by Jonathan Adler, private party rooms, and so much more. Tickets for DreamWorks Animation Water Park will go on-sale Thursday, February 27, 2020 at www.americandream.com, with limited quantities available.

Fashion’s leading brands and a revolving, always-fresh collective of new shopping experiences will begin to open on March 19. The world’s largest retailers will open immersive flagship and specialty locations, including Aritzia, Zara, Sephora, H&M, UNIQLO, Primark, Ulta Beatuy, Old Navy, Morphe and much more. Retail will continue to open at American Dream throughout 2020, with The Collections, American Dream’s luxury atrium, opening in September 2020.

Fresh and exciting family entertainment will also join American Dream throughout Spring. Challenge your loved ones to a round of 18-holes at North America’s first and only Angry Birds Mini Golf course, experience ‘the city under the sea’ at New Jersey SEA LIFE® Aquarium or build to your heart’s content at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center New Jersey.

While March 19 is the next landmark chapter in American Dream’s ever-evolving story, the world-class destination ignites a sense of discovery and exploration, encouraging guests to return over and over again, delivering new and memorable experiences with each visit.

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unrivaled destination for fantasy, fashion, food, family, and fun. For more information visit www.americandream.com or follow on Instagram @americandream.

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls and The Boss Baby, and have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television business has quickly become one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific studio has garnered 25 Emmy awards since inception in 2013.

