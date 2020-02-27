Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 31st day of March 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 16th day of March 2020.



For Canadian resident shareholders, these dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Pierroz

Senior Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations

Tel: 416-744-5540

Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

Website: www.shawcor.com



