Applied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are encouraged with our financial performance in the fourth quarter, which reflects another quarter of sequential revenue growth,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased by the customer interest we are seeing for our 400G products and are delighted to announce that we recently secured our first 400G design win with a Tier 1 network equipment manufacturer. Looking ahead, while we expect a continued soft cable TV environment, coupled with typical seasonal patterns and the effects of the coronavirus, to impact our near-term results, we expect this to be partially offset by growth in our datacenter and telecom segments driven by datacenter upgrades and 5G related sales.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $48.7 million, compared with $58.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.



GAAP gross margin was 23.3%, compared with 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 26.0% in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.6%, compared with 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 28.8% in the third quarter of 2019.



GAAP net loss was $35.4 million, or $1.76 per basic share, compared with net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.43 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.44 per basic share in the third quarter of 2019.



Non-GAAP net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.18 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a non-GAAP net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.15 per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. Please refer to the section below on non-GAAP measures, especially regarding the treatment of deferred tax expense, for additional details.

Full Year 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $190.9 million, compared with $267.5 million in 2018.



GAAP gross margin was 24.2%, compared with 32.8% in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.2% compared to 35.5% in 2018.



GAAP net loss was $66.0 million, or $3.31 per basic share, compared with net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per basic share in 2018.



Non-GAAP net loss was $17.1 million, or $0.86 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $20.8 million, or $1.04 per diluted share in 2018.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2020 Business Outlook (+)

For the first quarter of 2020, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $43 million to $47 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 23% to 25%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $6.8 million to $8.3 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.34 to $0.41 using approximately 20.3 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the first quarter of 2020. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-recurring tax expenses (benefits), and expenses associated with discontinued products, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 are certain one-time legal (if any) and consulting fees (if any) and employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019, but not included in our results in Q4 2019 or in the corresponding periods during the prior year, was the unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of certain debt. Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products in Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 include depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration. Other expenses associated with discontinued products in Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 include inventory obsolescence charges associated with materials used in the manufacture of these discontinued products. In Q4, 2019, we recorded a valuation allowance against certain of our deferred tax assets.

Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q4 2019 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for the annual period ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 67,028 $ 58,004 Accounts Receivable, Net 34,655 30,534 Notes receivable - - Inventories 85,028 93,256 Prepaid Income Tax 224 1,188 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,869 11,293 Total Current Assets 192,804 194,275 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 248,444 234,211 Land Use Rights, Net 5,598 5,814 Right of Use Asset 7,887 - Intangible Assets, Net 4,081 3,977 Deferred Income Tax Assets 7,287 21,714 Other Assets 724 6,849 TOTAL ASSETS $ 466,825 $ 466,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 32,828 $ 29,910 Accrued Expenses 17,864 19,291 Current Lease Liability 982 - Bank Acceptance Payable 6,310 4,628 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 33,371 23,589 Total Current Liabilities 91,355 77,418 Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 16,552 60,328 Convertible Senior Notes 77,041 - Other Long-Term Liabilities 8,083 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 193,031 137,746 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 273,794 329,094 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 466,825 $ 466,840









Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Revenue 2019 2018 2019 2018 Datacenter $ 39,252 $ 41,659 $ 143,562 $ 200,236 CATV 6,753 12,652 37,328 51,699 Telecom 2,193 2,760 8,429 13,159 FTTH 41 320 190 818 Other 419 627 1,363 1,553 Total Revenue 48,658 58,018 190,872 267,465 Total Cost of Goods Sold 37,322 47,481 144,671 179,692 Total Gross Profit 11,336 10,537 46,201 87,773 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 10,597 11,342 43,399 49,903 Sales and Marketing 2,615 1,920 10,060 9,141 General and Administrative 10,178 9,552 41,489 39,497 Total Operating Expenses 23,390 22,814 94,948 98,541 Operating Income (Loss) (12,054 ) (12,277 ) (48,747 ) (10,768 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 196 59 925 282 Interest Expense (1,402 ) (482 ) (5,405 ) (1,106 ) Other Income 383 629 1,820 1,151 Foreign Exchange Gain (286 ) (135 ) 20 663 Total Other Income (Expense): (1,109 ) 71 (2,640 ) 990 Net Income (loss) before Income Taxes (13,163 ) (12,206 ) (51,387 ) (9,778 ) Income Tax Benefit (22,267 ) 3,638 (14,662 ) 7,632 Net Income (loss) (35,430 ) (8,568 ) (66,049 ) (2,146 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (1.76 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (3.31 ) $ (0.11 ) diluted $ (1.76 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (3.31 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute

net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stockholders basic 20,109 19,793 19,982 19,647 diluted 20,109 19,793 19,982 19,647





Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP total gross profit (a) $ 11,336 $ 10,537 $ 46,201 $ 87,773 Non-recurring customer credit - 891 891 Share-based compensation expense 189 202 774 795 Non-recurring expense - 43 - 50 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,891 2,852 5,000 5,767 Non-GAAP total gross profit (a) 13,416 14,525 51,975 95,276 GAAP net income (loss) (35,430 ) (8,568 ) (66,049 ) (2,146 ) Non-recurring customer credit 0 891 891 Amortization of intangible assets 140 128 540 506 Share-based compensation expense 2,864 2,757 11,804 11,120 Non-recurring charges 94 1,180 1,716 2,485 Expenses associated with discontinued products 1,891 2,852 5,000 5,767 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,067 273 4,314 2,887 Loss from disposal of idle assets - 8 - 8 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 79 7 (157 ) (601 ) Deferred tax expense 25,736 - 25,736 (162 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) (3,559 ) (472 ) (17,096 ) 20,755 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.76 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (3.31 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-recurring customer credit - 0.05 - 0.04 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Share-based compensation expense 0.14 0.15 0.59 0.56 Non-recurring charges 0.00 0.06 0.09 0.12 Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.09 0.14 0.25 0.29 Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.05 0.01 0.21 0.14 Loss from disposal of idle assets - 0.00 - 0.00 Unrealized exchange loss (gain) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Deferred tax expense 1.29 0.01 1.29 (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 1.04 Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 20,109 19,793 19,982 19,647 Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 20,109 19,793 19,982 20,027 (a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).



