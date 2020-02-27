Altair Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

2019 Fourth Quarter Software Product Revenue Increased 27% year-over-year

“We continue to execute on our vision of transforming product design and customer decision making by leveraging simulation, data analytics and high-performance computing,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Our core simulation and optimization technologies performed well during the quarter and we remain highly encouraged by strong demand for our SimSolid product, which continues to have one of the fastest new product ramps in our history. As we enter 2020, we continue to see macro headwinds in our automotive end market and given the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our customers we anticipate a more modest start to the year. However, we remain confident that our diversification across multiple verticals and products positions the company well to achieve above market growth over the long-term.”

“Software product revenue exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter and our year over year growth rate accelerated sequentially to 27%,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $101.2 million, an increase of 27% from $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP software product revenue was $103.4 million, an increase of 29% from $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenue was $123.9 million, an increase of 20% from $103.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP total revenue was $126.1 million, an increase of 22% from $103.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $(1.5) million, compared to net loss of $(9.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.02) based on 72.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.13) for the fourth quarter of 2018, based on 70.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million, compared to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA was $15.0 million, compared to $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $6.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.09 based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2018, based on 77.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $(0.2) million, compared to $(5.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $366.7 million, an increase of 20% from $304.4 million for the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP software product revenue was $375.7 million, an increase of 23% from $304.4 million for the full year 2018.

Total revenue was $458.9 million, an increase of 16% from $396.4 million for the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP total revenue was $467.9 million, an increase of 18% from $396.4 million for the full year 2018.

Net loss was $(7.5) million, compared to net income of $15.5 million for the full year 2018. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.11) based on 71.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.21 for the full year 2018, based on 74.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.5 million, compared to $50.2 million for the full year 2018.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA was $48.5 million, compared to $50.2 million for the full year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $24.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $32.8 million for the full year 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.32 based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.42 for the full year 2018, based on 77.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $21.7 million, compared to $29.6 million for the full year 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020.

(in millions) First Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Software Product Revenue $ 105.0 to $ 107.0 $ 395.0 to $ 399.0 Total Revenue $ 129.0 $ 131.0 $ 491.0 $ 495.0 Net Income (Loss) $ 4.9 $ 6.3 $ (4.3 ) $ (1.5 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 11.5 $ 12.9 $ 24.7 $ 27.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.0 $ 22.0 $ 49.0 $ 53.0

(All figures in millions)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Software Product Revenue, Non-GAAP Total Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Modified Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP software product revenue and Non-GAAP total revenue include revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Altair equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020, statements regarding other future periods, anticipated trends and long-term growth, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,117 $ 35,345 Accounts receivable, net 104,984 96,803 Income tax receivable 7,264 4,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,092 17,455 Total current assets 352,457 154,034 Property and equipment, net 36,297 30,153 Operating lease right of use assets 28,134 — Goodwill 233,683 210,532 Other intangible assets, net 67,075 69,836 Deferred tax assets 5,791 5,354 Other long-term assets 19,708 17,288 TOTAL ASSETS $ 743,145 $ 487,197 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term debt $ 430 $ 331 Accounts payable 8,585 8,357 Accrued compensation and benefits 30,676 31,740 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,141 — Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 28,603 27,039 Deferred revenue 75,431 59,765 Total current liabilities 152,866 127,232 Long-term debt, net of current portion 178,238 31,417 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,174 — Deferred revenue, non-current 8,136 6,754 Other long-term liabilities 26,672 25,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES 386,086 191,159 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 2,352 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 41,271 and 38,349 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,131 and 32,171 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 446,633 379,832 Accumulated deficit (82,405 ) (74,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,528 ) (11,290 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 354,707 293,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 743,145 $ 487,197





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue License $ 64,194 $ 52,649 $ 244,321 $ 207,164 Maintenance and other services 36,993 27,254 122,381 97,197 Total software 101,187 79,903 366,702 304,361 Software related services 8,941 10,073 34,576 36,945 Total software and related services 110,128 89,976 401,278 341,306 Client engineering services 11,722 11,200 48,987 47,852 Other 2,027 1,835 8,650 7,221 Total revenue 123,877 103,011 458,915 396,379 Cost of revenue License 8,139 5,585 21,285 16,119 Maintenance and other services 10,892 7,453 38,401 29,655 Total software * 19,031 13,038 59,686 45,774 Software related services 6,497 6,842 25,640 26,415 Total software and related services 25,528 19,880 85,326 72,189 Client engineering services 9,882 9,002 39,875 38,979 Other 1,540 1,389 7,398 4,805 Total cost of revenue 36,950 30,271 132,599 115,973 Gross profit 86,927 72,740 326,316 280,406 Operating expenses: Research and development * 30,498 25,844 117,510 97,592 Sales and marketing * 27,589 22,427 106,051 80,277 General and administrative * 21,292 28,114 82,178 79,751 Amortization of intangible assets 3,769 2,076 14,442 7,739 Other operating income (370 ) (2,164 ) (2,072 ) (9,597 ) Total operating expenses 82,778 76,297 318,109 255,762 Operating income (loss) 4,149 (3,557 ) 8,207 24,644 Interest expense 2,785 108 6,371 200 Other income, net (849 ) (534 ) (1,552 ) (2,580 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,213 (3,131 ) 3,388 27,024 Income tax expense 3,715 5,872 10,930 11,489 Net (loss) income $ (1,502 ) $ (9,003 ) $ (7,542 ) $ 15,535 Income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.23 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic 72,227 70,548 71,544 67,468 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, diluted 72,227 70,548 71,544 74,878

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue-software $ 342 $ 7 $ 1,069 $ 31 Research and development 1,306 410 2,917 740 Sales and marketing 688 595 2,250 910 General and administrative 608 1,114 2,292 1,658 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,944 $ 2,126 $ 8,528 $ 3,339





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands) 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (7,542 ) $ 15,535 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,522 14,734 Provision for bad debt 671 394 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,663 23 Stock-based compensation expense 8,528 3,339 Loss (gain) on sale of assets held for sale and other 6 (4,503 ) Impairment of intangible assets — 608 Deferred income taxes (950 ) (1,057 ) Other, net — (206 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,901 ) (1,394 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,396 ) 204 Other long-term assets (2,591 ) (1,660 ) Accounts payable (426 ) 1,647 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,232 ) 5,678 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 513 (6,667 ) Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net 102 — Deferred revenue 17,426 9,555 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,393 36,230 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (25,720 ) (203,438 ) Capital expenditures (9,660 ) (6,659 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale and other — 6,614 Payments for acquisition of developed technology (473 ) (2,727 ) Other investing activities, net 14 — Net cash used in investing activities (35,839 ) (206,210 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 223,101 — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in follow-on public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 135,572 Borrowings under revolving commitment 96,992 37,041 Payments on revolving commitment (127,941 ) (6,091 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,510 2,077 Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes (1,233 ) — Payments for follow-on public offering and IPO offering costs — (556 ) Principal payments on long-term debt — (126 ) Payments for redemption of common stock — (119 ) Other financing activities (513 ) (268 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 191,916 167,530 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 342 (1,443 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 187,812 (3,893 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 35,685 39,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 223,497 $ 35,685 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow: Interest paid $ 664 $ 223 Income taxes paid $ 7,686 $ 6,735 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions $ 7,637 $ 8,681 Promissory notes issued and deferred payment obligations for acquisitions $ 497 $ 1,729 Finance leases $ 632 $ 895 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other accrued expenses and current liabilities, and other liabilities $ 259 $ 330

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (1,502 ) $ (9,003 ) $ (7,542 ) $ 15,535 Stock-based compensation expense 2,944 2,126 8,528 3,339 Amortization of intangible assets 3,769 2,074 14,442 7,739 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 — 9,000 — Special adjustments (2) — 10,627 2,038 6,837 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (527 ) (184 ) (1,630 ) (652 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,934 $ 5,640 $ 24,836 $ 32,798 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.21 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.42 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 72,227 70,548 71,544 74,878 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 78,000 77,700 78,000 77,700

(1) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

(2) Includes a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and b) an impairment charge for royalty contracts resulting in $1.0 million of expenses for the twelve ended December 31, 2019.

Includes a) nonrecurring costs from the acquisition of Datawatch of $10.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, b) a gain on the sale of a building of $4.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, b) an impairment charge for royalty contracts and trade names resulting in $0.2 million and $2.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively and c) a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Modified Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (1,502 ) $ (9,003 ) $ (7,542 ) $ 15,535 Income tax expense 3,715 5,872 10,930 11,489 Stock-based compensation expense 2,944 2,126 8,528 3,339 Interest expense 2,785 108 6,371 200 Interest income and other (1) (893 ) 9,986 (260 ) 4,883 Depreciation and amortization 5,686 3,839 21,522 14,734 Adjusted EBITDA 12,735 12,928 39,549 50,180 Acquisition related deferred revenue (2) 2,250 — 9,000 — Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,985 $ 12,928 $ 48,549 $ 50,180

(1) Includes a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts resulting in $1.0 million of expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Includes a) nonrecurring costs from the acquisition of Datawatch of $10.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, b) a gain on the sale of a building of $4.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, b) impairment charges for royalty contracts and trade names resulting in $0.2 million and $2.8 million of expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and c) a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

(2) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total revenue to total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 123,877 $ 103,011 $ 458,915 $ 396,379 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 — 9,000 — Non-GAAP total revenue $ 126,127 $ 103,011 $ 467,915 $ 396,379

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total software product revenue to total software product revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total software product revenue $ 101,187 $ 79,903 $ 366,702 $ 304,361 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 — 9,000 — Non-GAAP total software product revenue $ 103,437 $ 79,903 $ 375,702 $ 304,361

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,388 $ (4,192 ) $ 31,393 $ 36,230 Capital expenditures (1,540 ) (1,326 ) (9,660 ) (6,659 ) Free Cash Flow $ (152 ) $ (5,518 ) $ 21,733 $ 29,571

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606). The following table sets forth selected quarterly information under ASC 606 for 2018:

Three months ended ASC 606 (in thousands) March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 Software product revenue $ 89,670 $ 70,606 $ 64,182 $ 79,903 Total revenue $ 113,257 $ 93,360 $ 86,751 $ 103,011 Net income (loss) $ 24,684 $ (1,080 ) $ 934 $ (9,003 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,550 $ 5,303 $ 2,399 $ 12,928

Disaggregation of revenue

The Company disaggregates its software revenue by type of performance obligation and timing of revenue recognition as follows (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Software revenue: Term licenses $ 201,881 $ 168,909 Perpetual licenses 42,440 38,255 Maintenance 103,699 86,150 Professional services and other 18,682 11,047 Total software revenue $ 366,702 $ 304,361

Business Outlook



The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months ending

March 31, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 4,900 $ 6,300 $ (4,300 ) $ (1,500 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,200 3,200 15,500 15,500 Amortization of intangible assets 3,800 3,800 15,000 15,000 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (400 ) (400 ) (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,500 $ 12,900 $ 24,700 $ 27,500

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months ending

March 31, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 4,900 $ 6,300 $ (4,300 ) $ (1,500 ) Income tax expense 4,200 4,800 6,700 7,900 Stock-based compensation expense 3,200 3,200 15,500 15,500 Interest expense 2,800 2,800 11,400 11,400 Depreciation and amortization 5,700 5,700 22,700 22,700 Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments (800 ) (800 ) (3,000 ) (3,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,000 $ 22,000 $ 49,000 $ 53,000







