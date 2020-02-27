WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company and the world’s leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences.



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. PT (7:35 p.m. ET)

San Francisco, CA

Presenter: Nick Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets BofA Securities 2020 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET

New York, NY

Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Archives of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.



About WW International, Inc.

