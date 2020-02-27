Exxe Group Inc. Announces Appointment of John Lowy as Securities Counsel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, sustainable technology, media, financial services and agribusiness, announced today that venerable corporate/securities attorney and investment banker John B. Lowy has joined Exxe Group, Inc. as securities counsel. In his role as securities counsel, Mr. Lowy will advise AXXA with respect to its ongoing public disclosures and filings, and will provide ongoing strategic corporate and legal advice. Going forward, AXXA believes that Mr. Lowy’s decades of legal and capital markets experience will aid in executing management’s corporate goals and vision.



John Lowy is the founder and senior partner of John B. Lowy, P.C., based in New York City. John is a highly-respected and acknowledged expert in reverse mergers, representing public companies, capital formation, strategic consulting and initial private and public offerings of all types.

As an attorney, an advisor and principal, John has led or participated in more than 200 such transactions, creating market value well in excess of $5 billion. He has been instrumental in leading the process by which these companies have achieved listings on the NASDAQ or the AMEX, or were sold to larger companies.

The sectors in which his clients are engaged range from low tech to high tech, cryptocurrency/blockchain, real estate, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, entertainment, food, agriculture, education and retail, among others.

He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and is a licensed attorney in New York and New Jersey.

Mr. Lowy stated, “I’m pleased to represent Exxe Group, Inc. with respect to its ongoing public disclosure requirements, and to provide strategic advice intended to benefit the Company and its shareholders.”

Eduard Nazmiev, CEO and President of Exxe Group commented on the addition of Mr. Lowy. “We are thrilled that John Lowy has joined Exxe as securities counsel. He is highly regarded in the securities and the public company arena and we are confident that John will help direct us on our current future capital markets pathways, thus achieving our corporate and capital markets goals on behalf of our shareholders.”

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.





John Lowy John Lowy, Exxe Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.