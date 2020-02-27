Sprott Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX:SII) today declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, payable on March 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.



About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com



