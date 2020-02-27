Global Access Control Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.55 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Access Control Market by Type (Components, Software, Service), Vertical (Commercial, Military & Defense, Governmental, Healthcare, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global access control market is expected to grow from USD 6.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.55 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Access control is defined as a security technique that controls who or what can view or use resources in a computing environment. It is an essential concept in security so as to reduce risk to the business or organization. They help to monitor the entry and exit of people at various places and provide safety and security. There are two types of access control i.e. physical and logical. The access control systems may be useful at various places i.e. from residential buildings to high-end security, such as airport terminals and border security points. These systems offer a wide range of access options, such as biometrics, cards & readers, controllers and management software/database/servers. For instance, in April 2018, Indian railways strengthened surveillance mechanisms and identified about 202 railway stations to install integrated security systems, etc.

The use of IoT-based security systems and cloud computing platforms is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. Rising cases of identity theft is a key driver aiding in the growth of this market. Also, technological advancement along with the use of wireless technology in security systems have further driven the access control market size. Less knowledge among users and high cost are two major drawbacks. However, the use of Access Control as A Service (ACaaS) and mobile-based access control systems may drive the market growth in the coming years. Safety issues related to unauthorized access and data breach in an access control environment are the main challenges.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386042/request-sample

The major players in global access control market include ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion plc, Honeywell Security Group, Identiv, Inc., Nedap N.V., Suprema HQ Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, Salto Systems, Axis Communications, Lenel Systems International, Time and Data Systems International, AMAG Technology, Gunnebo, Gallagher Group, Napco security Technologies, Kisi Inc., Cansec Systems, Vanderbilt Industries, Adman Technologies, and Brivo, Inc. and Gemalto N.V among others..

Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, April 2018, Fort Campbell was installed with access control mechanisms to check driving licenses as well as military ID.

For instance in 2018, Bosch had further improved the suitability and ease of operation of its access control software Access Professional Edition (APE) in the released version 3.7. The update added new features such as assembly points for emergency situations and improved the managing of user access rights and data. APE 3.7 supports companies to meet the necessities of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The big players are undertaking a strategy which involves new product launches, merger & acquisitions and collaborations & agreements to improve their market position and to expand their competitive advantage. For instance in September 2018, ASSA ABLOY acquired Crossmatch, a leader in biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions. This acquisition boosted the Group´s position as one of the world’s top most biometric companies and offered complementary growth opportunities.



The hardware components segment dominated the market with the highest share of 47.80% in 2017

The type segment is classified into components, software and service. The hardware components segment dominated the market in 2017. The high demand of hardware components is due to high utilisation of cards. Cards are used as credentials to authenticate user identity and determine access grant/denial. Access control readers can be a magnetic stripe, proximity, or smart card readers.

Commercial segment dominated the market and valued around USD 1.67 Billion in 2017

The vertical segment is segmented into commercial, military & defense, governmental, residential, education, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial and transportation. Commercial segment dominated the market with the highest share of 26.90% in 2017. The commercial vertical is the largest user of access control systems. Commercial users such as enterprises and data centers, banks and financial centers, hotels, retail stores and malls, and entertainment area require access control systems for protecting people and assets by preventing unauthorized access.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/access-control-market-by-type-components-software-service-386042.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Access Control Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global access control market with USD 2.47 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. The North America region is dominating the market because of rise in crime rates, cyber-attacks and terrorist attacks are the major factors that are driving forward the access control market in U.S. region. High implementation of access control systems in U.S. had dominated the North America market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to increasing industrialization, commercialization, and high demand for security systems. Also, increasing terror attacks and crime rates in APAC countries are expected to support the high demand for access control systems in APAC.

About the report:

The global Access Control Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386042&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386042&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Construction Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-construction-equipment-market-by-equipment-type-crawler-excavator-376005.html

Global Diesel Engines Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-diesel-engines-market-by-power-rating-organic-376007.html

Global Electron Probe Microanalyzer (EPMA) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-electron-probe-microanalyzer-epma-market-by-type-376008.html

Global 3D Metrology Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-3d-metrology-market-by-offering-hardware-software-376010.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.