Denise Gibbs of Modesto: Human Resources and Administrative Expert

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise Gibbs of Modesto uses her thirty years of social work experience to help underserved communities including senior citizens, domestic violence victims, and low-income families.Focusing her social work experience on human resources and administration efforts, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has dedicated her life to helping the underprivileged. She specifically focuses on senior citizens, domestic violence victims, low-income families, and inmates incarcerated for non-violent crimes.Because she has spent thirty years in the social work field, Denise Gibbs understands that resources should adjust to the needs of the population. She has developed personnel handbooks for various non-profit agencies to help them hone their policies and procedures. Putting the right policies and procedures in place streamlines operations and enables these agencies to best serve their target populations.In her thirty years, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has overseen staff at non-profit organizations and used her human resources and administrative experience to resolve conflict and create solutions that help both staff and clients meet their needs.Denise Gibbs is dedicated to the social work field because she believes that it is crucial to United States society. She encourages others to become involved in social work because, in her experience, there are not yet enough social workers to meet the growing needs of the public.Denise Gibbs of Modesto has viewed firsthand the negative effects of poverty on society resulting in homelessness, unemployment, declining health, and inability to access resources. Many people who are impoverished suffer from mental illness, making it even more difficult for them to seek the help that they need. Based on Census Bureau* records from 2017, twelve percent of Americans are living in poverty. This is why she has developed and suggested her own housing development strategy. Denise Gibbs understands that social workers are educated in dealing with poverty and mental illness.Mental illness strikes regardless of economic status presenting in the form of mood disorders, substance abuse, and psychosis. Social workers are trained to identify and provide resources for those with mental illness and are in a position to propose policies that will best help those who are suffering.Social work is necessary to help those who are victims of child neglect and abuse and victims of domestic violence. Denise Gibbs of Modesto has worked with non-profit agencies to identify these victims and serve her community in a way that provides them with assistance and safe places away from their perpetrators.Denise Gibbs has also spent her career helping those who have been incarcerated for non-violent crimes find employment upon release. She understands that reintegrating can have a positive impact on the economy and remove the negative stigma. She was involved in developing AB 109* in the state of California, public safety legislation that allowed non-violent offenders to be supervised at the county level and enroll in an eighteen-month skills training program. This program includes vocational training and post-secondary education. This motivates these individuals to maintain their employment and has a positive impact on employers. Denise Gibbs of Modesto intends to continue contributing to the social work field and collaborating with non-profit organizations to serve the underserved communities and provide those in need with valuable, necessary resources.Census Bureau* - https://poverty.ucdavis.edu/faq/what-current-poverty-rate-united-states AB 109* - https://probation.lacounty.gov/ab-109/



