Full Gallop Jumps Into Optics & Photonics Marketing

Full Gallop Communications founder, Amanda MacDonald

The dynamic marketing branding and strategy services from Full Gallop Communications are now officially available for the photonics manufacturing community.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamic marketing branding and strategy services from Full Gallop Communications are now officially available for the optics manufacturing community. The marketing consultancy announced today that it has expanded into supporting the optics & photonics market. Providing branding and marketing strategy as well as web design, SEO growth, and content marketing, Full Gallop has delivered experienced and knowledgeable support in the equestrian, veterinary, sporting goods, and non-profit sectors.

“Because we had already been supporting the optics space behind our official branding, we outgrew the equestrian-only niche that had been our original home. Over the past summer, we determined that a move to visibly incorporate a wider market to our established base would be necessary for continued growth,” stated Amanda MacDonald, Founder/Principal.

Formerly the Director of Marcom for IDEX Optics & Photonics, and a team member at the University of Rochester Medical Center, MacDonald has 18 years of experience working with B2B and B2C companies at a national and global level.



Look for specific optics marketing information on the new website at fullgallopcomm.com.



Full Gallop Communications was launched in 2015 in the greater Rochester area, New York. Contact hello@fullgallopcomm.com for more detail on how we can help you reach your goals in 2020.



ABOUT FULL GALLOP COMMUNICATIONS

Full Gallop Communications is a marketing consultancy that works with equine health and veterinary, optics and photonics manufacturers and non-profit companies building stronger brands and making better connections with their clients. We offer services to cover a wide variety of marketing needs such as planning and strategy, highly targeted marketing and advertising, website development, SEO, industry-specific content writing, logo design, media placement, PR and market research.

With years of experience working with product launches, promoting manufacturers, and helping distributors, we know how to create more comprehensive brand visibility and increased interest, resulting in measurable sales for your group.



