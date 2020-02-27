NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Announces Expansion in Conroe, TX

Neuropsychiatric hospital opens medical center to help psychiatric patients with complex medical and neurological conditions

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals, LLC (“NPH”) is pleased to announce the development of a new location opening in Conroe, Texas. The hospital will serve patients with complex psychiatric disorders in addition to medical and neurological conditions in the greater Houston area.“I am happy to announce our expansion in the Conroe area, which will serve the greater Houston northern metropolitan communities,” said NPH’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana . “Our unique patients require full time treatment from both psychiatry and internal medicine and belong to an excessively growing population of patients with little or no treatment options.” NeuroPsychiatric Hospital patients are people who have not been able to be treated appropriately at a traditional medical hospital due to severe psychiatric impairments that is coupled with a medical issue. Likewise, these patients are often excluded from receiving care at a traditional psychiatric hospital due to the presence of complex medical and/or medical disorders, such as an infectious disease or renal failure.One example of a NeuroPsychiatric Hospital patient would be a 55 year-old patient who is acutely psychotic and a danger to self and others and also has wounds, uncontrolled diabetes and AIDS. Another example would be a 20-year-old who is autistic and also suffers from extreme mood swings and violent outbursts.“Most NPH patients go to local emergency rooms for treatment, which doesn’t always offer any real treatment or solution for the patient or family,” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana . “Other patients come from nursing homes, group homes, other psychiatric hospitals, and law enforcement. All referrals are community-based and not physician dependent as our hospitals serve as a safety net for local communities.”“NeuroPsychiatric is proud to serve the communities in the surrounding Houston area,” said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana. “The expansion will create hundreds of local jobs and supply communities with dedicated staff and expert clinical care.” “Our Conroe hospital will complement our Clear Lake Houston hospital opening in just a few months (Medical Behavioral Hospital of Clear Lake).NPH plans to expand throughout the U.S. to provide state-of-the-art patient care for individuals suffering from complex medical and behavioral conditions.About NeuroPsychiatric HospitalsNeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana, NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to “better heal the body and the mind.” NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and has announced the opening of hospitals over the next few months in both Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net



