Nick Stroboulis of Tampa Shares Bail Bondsman Red Flags

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As someone who used to own a bail bond company, Main Street Bail Bonds, Nick Stroboulis of Tampa knows all about the red flags clients shouldn’t ignore. When people look for a bail bond agent, they’re doing it in a time of need, so the last thing they need is to deal with a company that doesn’t have their best interest. Nick Stroboulis shares how to spot red flags when looking for a bail bondsman.Negative ExperienceAccording to Nick Stroboulis, when people are looking for a bail bondsman, the last thing they need is a negative experience. Since this can be a stressful process to many, if the agent is negative or rude, they should consider this a red flag. Professional bail bond agents should treat their clients with the utmost respect.Lack of CommunicationLike any other professional service people hire, customers need to be able to communicate well with their agents. If the agent doesn’t reply to phone calls, messages, or emails, it’s a red flag, according to Nick Stroboulis of Tampa . Dealing with court hearings and possible jail time is a sensitive issue, so customers shouldn’t feel like they can’t get a hold of their agent.Higher than Average FeesNick Stroboulis mentions that the state sets most bail bondsman fees. If customers encounter a bail bond agent wanting to charge higher than average prices, they should take it as a red flag. Those who suspect a bail bondsman wants to charge them a high fee should call around to get a sense of what other agents charge.Location, Location, LocationLocation can also help those looking for a bail bondsman identify red flags. Most reputable agencies have locations near detention centers or courthouses. Having the right geographical location helps with client accessibility. The last thing someone facing possible jail time wants to do is drive across town to find a bail bond agent. Nick Stroboulis of Tampa mentions that is the bail bond agent is in a questionable location, and they should take this as a red flag. Nick Stroboulis is originally from Greece and moved to the United States with his family at the age of three and settled in New York. Nick Stroboulis of Tampa is currently the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc. in Davenport, FL. Before starting Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., Nick Stroboulis also owned New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. He has also worked for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, Arpol Travel Agency, and. He currently lives in Florida with his wife.



