Brooke Horan Williams Discusses Ways to Get Your Child into the Acting Industry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re like most kids, you’ve daydreamed about being the one up there on the big screen. With so much attention focused just on you, acting seems like a dream come true for most. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been approached,” Brooke begins. “All the moms I’ve dealt with want advice on how to get their kid into the industry.” Today, Brooke Horan Williams talks about some of the ways to get your child work as an actor.Having your child be the star of the show might be a dream come true for some families. “It’s pretty hard work,” Brooke says. On a production set, the kids need to do everything adult actors do in addition to doing daily schoolwork. In the theater, it’s even harder since there are so many rehearsals and many production companies travel. “However, it’s not impossible,” she adds., Brooke Horan Williams says the first thing she’d recommend is to make sure this is something your child really wants to do. “Many times, it’s the parents who are trying to recreate their childhood,” she says. While it sounds like a lot of fun at first, this isn’t going to be sustainable in the long run for the child. “But if your kid is keen on the idea, has a tendency towards an extrovert personality, and loves to be in the spotlight; this might be something that you’d like to explore further,” she adds.Probably one of the most famous companies for getting kids’ acting careers launched is Disney. Brooke Horan Williams says there are several things that Disney looks for when recruiting new talent for their channel. First and foremost, Brooke says, Disney looks for professionals. If you have the “triple threat” that producers are looking for, you’ll stand the best chance of getting an audition. These talents include acting, singing, and dancing, although “not all of these are mandatory to getting an audition,” she says. “However, if you’re experienced in performing and have these skills, it really helps.” Brooke Horan Williams recommends beginning dancing lessons at an early age. “These could include jazz, tap, modern dance, or even ballet,” she says. “I’d say a combination of all of them is best.” It’s more important that your child feel comfortable in his skin, she adds. This is because dancing helps with movement, muscle training, rhythm, and other performance-based skills. The ability to sing helps as well. Brooke says that your child won’t have to be pitch-perfect; even the ability to carry a tune and perform it well will help immensely. Church choir and chorus classes in school can help with this skill. Talent contests can also help your child gain confidence and self-esteem if they’re good, she adds.Acting lessons are probably the biggest thing you’ll need to do, Brooke says. Whether it’s private acting lessons or drama class in school, just getting out there and performing will make a huge difference. Brooke Horan Williams says to have your child join acting clubs if possible, she says. “Anywhere he’ll have a chance to perform will help your child strengthen his skills.”While your child is working on his skills, you, as a parent, should be doing your part, such as getting your child the best headshots money can buy and helping them create a good resume. “This is where a talent agent can help,” Brooke says. “Good agents have connections that normal people don’t know about.” She suggests finding agencies that already work with Disney stars* which will help you get your foot in the door when your child is ready.“You’ll also need to be ready to move to the big city,” she adds, “but it’s not really necessary unless your child is hired.” Brooke says keeping that in the back of your mind will help to be ready when and if that day comes. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” she says. “There’s a lot of competition out there, and they’re looking for new talent all the time, so don’t give up.”Brooke Horan Williams has been involved with theatre as long as she can remember. At the age of six, she starred in her first school play as Snow White, and ever since, she’s been passionate about the stage.After graduating from college, Brooke began her career in stage management, pursuing her passion as soon as she was able. Brooke Horan Williams' love of acting translates to her hobbies, as she spends most of her free time taking in films and television. Brooke Horan Williams is proud to be involved with her local theatre and has recently started auditioning for film and television.finding agencies that already work with Disney stars* - https://partners.disney.com/disney-channel-casting



