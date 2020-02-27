Deodorization Systems Market To Reach USD 4.25 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Deodorization Systems Market Size – USD 3.20 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.14%, Deodorization Systems Industry Trends –Growth of the manufacturing sector in southeast Asia and growing demand for hybridization of algal oils with regular oils.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Deodorization Systems market was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.14%. The major factors which drive the industry are increasing demand for edible oil for domestic use, rising demand for deodorizer distillates for industrial use, stringent regulations imposed on the production of oil, these factors expected to boost the market in upcoming years. Deodorization is a steam depriving process wherein good-quality steam, generated from de-aerated and properly treated feedwater, injected into soybean liquid under low absolute pressure and sufficiently high temperature to vaporize the Free Fatty Acid (FFA) and odoriferous compounds and carry this volatiles away from the feedstock. Deodorization Process is the fourth step in vegetable oil refining, which commences after finishing the bleaching. This technique holds a significant impact on refined liquid quality and often considered as the heart of the entire edible liquid refining method. This carried out on specially manufactured Deodorizer Pressure Vessels as per the design and application.

The Asia Pacific countries are witnessing an increasing demand for these solutions. Huge industrial growth potential and favorable industry policies, increasing demand for edible lubricants due to growing population, and rising manufacturer involvement through setting up of new refinery units have driven the market for these systems in this region. Rising markets such as China and India are the significant suppliers of deodorization systems in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Deodorization Systems market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific is showing significant growth due to the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, and an increase in investment by the installation of manufacturing plants expected to boost the market in upcoming years.

Based on the component, the market is into Pumps, Towers, Coolers, Oil and Water Management Systems, and Tanks. The coolers play a significant role in the processing of lubricants in system in such a way that the temperature of the oil to be processed varies according to the type of lubricants such as liquid cottonseed, liquid soybean, safflower, corn, sunflower, and palm olein lubricants should be cooled down to <100°F (38°C) and not beyond 110°F, Palm oil and palm stearin must be cooled down to <120°F, Hydrogenated products must be cooled down to a temperature not exceeding 10°F (5°C) above the complete melt point.

Based on Technology, the market is categorized into a thin film and packed column. The packed column section in the deodorization systems industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment as packed column technology employs a dual temperature system, which allows the deodorizer to operate at two separate temperatures. This allows the system to achieve a better balance in terms of the residence time for deodorization, thereby allowing the deodorization equipment to process edible oils at various temperature and pressure requirements.

By refining method, the industry is segmented into Physical Refining and Chemical Refining. The chemical refining segment is expected to hold a significant industry share in the deodorization systems during the forecast period as it is a relatively efficient method for reducing the fatty acid content in crude oil with a higher boiling point. This technique used to treat the oil with high free fatty acid content.

By edible oil, The palm oil segment dominates the industry as palm oil can easily be refined and has lower costs. Palm oils have a superior tocopherol content, which is supported by commercial enterprises as this results in better stability in these liquids, thereby enhancing their shelf life. Malaysia and Indonesia are among the key players in the industry.

The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Deodorization Systems industry due to the enormous growth opportunity of the food and beverage and industries in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia.

Key participants include Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Desmet Ballestra (Belgium), Crown Iron Works (US), Compro International (Canada), Zhengzhou Sunshine Machinery Co. Inc. (China), Luohe Zhonzhiyuan Grains & Oil Machinery Co. Inc (China), Myande Group (China), Goyum Screw Press Pvt. Ltd. (India), HUM Technologies (Turkey), Andreotti Impianti S.p.A (Italy), DVC Process Technologists Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Gianazza International S.p.A. (Italy)).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Deodorization Systems market based on

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pumps

Towers

Coolers

Oil and Water Management Systems

Tanks

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Thin Film

Packed Column

Refining Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Physical Refining

Chemical Refining

Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Batch Deodorization Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems

Continuous Deodorization Systems

Edible Oil (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soybean

Olive

Peanut

Rapeseed/Canola

Sunflower

Palm Kernel

Cottonseed

Coconut

Palm

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



