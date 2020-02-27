Global Vegetable Fats Market Is Expected to Reach USD 135.5 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Vegetable Fats Market by Product (Soybean, Canola, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, Groundnut, Sunflower, Coconut, Others), Type, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global vegetable fats market is expected to grow from USD 82.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 135.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Consumer inclination towards a healthy diet along with rising nutritive food demand propels the vegetable fats market. Upward shifts in oil usage have contributed to significant changes in relative prices and the availability of several products. Technological advancements & innovations about several crop irrigation techniques and seed treatment methods along with significant R&D investments by major players are the factors fuelling the vegetable fats market.

Vegetable fats are defined as the essential nutrients which are obtained from nuts, fruits, seeds, and other plant-derived products. They help in providing effective nourishment and significant health benefits for the development & improvement of bodily functions. New and advanced methods for the extraction of these essential nutrients include crushing and pressing coupled with the dissolution of the crop in a solvent, which is mostly hexane. The process of obtaining oil with the help of solvents is more convenient than the pressing & residual waste left after the removal of oil is utilized for the feedstock.

Consumer shifting trends towards a healthy diet along with rising nutritive food demand push the vegetable fats market. Also, technological developments & innovations related to several crop irrigation methods and seed treatment techniques along with significant R&D investments by major players are driving the market growth. But unstable prices of raw material may hinder the growth of the market. However, stringent government policies & guidelines regarding the proper & adequate intake of fats & oils in the daily diet plan will proliferate business growth in the coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/385997/request-sample

Key players operating in the global vegetable fats market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Unilever PLC, IFFCO, Conagra Foods, Carapelli Firenze S.P.A., Richardson Oilseed Ltd., J-Oil Mills Inc., CHS Inc., United Plantation Berhad, Ajinomoto.co, The J.M. Smucker Company, and Wilmar International Ltd. Collaborations among others. To enhance their market position in the global Vegetable Fats market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in November 2017, Wilmar International Ltd. entered into an agreement to purchase edible oil facilities in Kuantan from Cargill. This purchase helped the company to expand its business operations further across the region.

Key players are offering greater opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance January 2020, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) had acquired Yerbalatina Phytoactives a natural plant-based extracts and ingredients manufacturer. This acquisition would strengthen its position in the health and wellness market.

The palm oil segment valued around USD 22.87 Billion in 2017.

The product segment is classified as soybean, canola, palm oil, palm kernel, groundnut, sunflower, coconut, and others. The palm oil segment is dominating the market in 2017. Palm oil is considered to be an economic & versatile product used for the preparation of both non-food and food items. Growing product usage in several applications, such as cereals, margarine, sweets, and cosmetics, influences the industry growth. It offers various benefits such as reduced oxidative stress, improved skin & hair, slowed progression of cardiac diseases, and enhanced vitamin A levels in the body which further leads to the growth of the market.

The unsaturated segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 48.90% in 2017.

Type segment is divided into segments such as saturated, unsaturated and Trans. The unsaturated type segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. Rising consumer’s demand for fruits, seeds, and nuts containing high quantity of mono & polyunsaturated fats owing to the ability to lower triglyceride levels and bad cholesterol has fuelled the product demand.

The food segment valued around USD 50.28 Billion in 2017

Application segment includes food and industrial. The food segment is dominating the vegetable fats market in 2017. Growing consumer awareness owing to the health benefits of omega 3 fatty acids and amino acids, which are extensively used in the preparation of several food items will propel segment growth.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/vegetable-fats-market-by-product-soybean-canola-palm-385997.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Vegetable Fats Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global vegetable fats market with USD 34.81 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. Europe is dominating the market because of rising consumer awareness owing to significant health benefits offered by several oil & fats constituents obtained from nuts and seeds. Besides, growing consumer demand for ethnic & exotic cuisines in several parts of the region along with the growing varieties of fusion restaurants. Asia- Pacific region is growing rapidly. It is due to increased demand for an alternative & sustainable fuel source due to the rapid depletion of fossil fuel resources which propels the market growth. Growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing consumer spending capacity in developing economies, such as China, India, and Malaysia, will enhance the industry scenario.

About the report:

The global vegetable fats market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385997&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385997&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.magnifierresearch.com



Related Reports

Fish and Seafood Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/fish-and-seafood-market-by-type-cephalopods-crustaceans-385977.html

Food Emulsifiers Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/food-emulsifiers-market-by-type-mono-di-glycerides-385978.html

Industrial Planetary Mixers Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/industrial-planetary-mixers-market-by-product-industrial-double-385979.html

Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inulin-and-fructooligosaccharide-market-by-type-fructooligosaccharide-inulin-nature-385980.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.