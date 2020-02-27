UN and AU welcome Uganda/Rwanda/Angola/DRC Summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 27 - The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, Xia Huang, and the Special Representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for the Great Lakes Region, BasileIkouébé, praised the statement from the Quadripartite Summit, which took place on February 21st , 2020, in Gatuna / Katuna, on the border between Rwanda and Uganda.,

According to a joint statement, both bodies welcomed the progress made, as well as the firm commitment of Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda) to implement the Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Luanda, Angola, on 21st August 2019, with a view to normalizing relations between their two countries.

Both diplomats also expressed their gratitude for the decisive involvement of President João Lourenço, from Angola and his DRC counterpart, Felix Thisekedi, in this process, from the beginning, said in a note the press service of the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU.

The UN and the AU reaffirm their readiness to accompany efforts to increase trust among leaders, improve relations and strengthen cooperation between countries in the region, in accordance with the framework of peace, security and cooperation for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.

