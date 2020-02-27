iSIGN Media Receives Additional 300 Unit Release from Hi-Tek Media’s Original Purchase Order for 1,000 Units for the Omni Veil Network

Omni Veil Network expanding to 400 Las Vegas locations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today announced the receipt of a draw down order from Hi-Tek Media’s (“Hi-Tek”) initial 1,000 unit purchase order, for 300 units, as well as ancillary equipment for their Omni Veil Digital Platform (“Omni Veil Network”), with shipment required for the end of March/start of April 2020.



Once these 300 units are shipped and installed, Hi-Tek’s Omni Veil Network will consist of 400 locations, both mobile and fixed, delivering commercial and security/safety messages to android and iPhone mobile phones as well as other mobile devices throughout Nevada, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The mobile installations include emergency vehicles operated by Quality Towing, a division of United Road Towing Inc. Licensing revenues generated from these first 400-unit installations are forecasted to total slightly over $1.5 million Canadian, plus the revenue generated by the sale of the required ancillary hardware during the initial 24-month period.

Hi-Tek launched their Omni Veil Network in Nevada as it is their state of residence as well as in recognition that Las Vegas is a major tourist destination receiving over forty-one million visitors annually from around the world. Their expectation is that the Nevada portion of their Omni Veil Network once complete, will have a minimum of 1,600 mobile and fixed locations. Brick and mortar locations being targeted include hotels, casinos, medical offices, government agencies, tourist areas, sports stadiums and major retailers. Licensing revenues forecasted from a 1,600-location network are forecasted to be approximately $6.1 million Canadian, plus the revenue generated by the sale of the required ancillary hardware during the initial 24-month period.

“iSIGN has been working extremely closely with Hi-Tek’s staff to ensure that the initial launch of the Omni Veil Network has been successful”, stated Mr. Alex Romanov, iSIGN’s President. “The launch of the Omni Veil Network took longer than anticipated due to a number of unforeseen items, such as the use of our PODX hardware, development of apps and their acceptance into the Google and Apple stores, backend reporting improvements. We believe we are in position to see a great growth in revenue within the coming months as the Omni Veil network is scaled upwards in Nevada and expands into additional states, as well as from the completion of other existing initiatives and other potential opportunities.”

Hi-Tek’s expansion plans are initially targeting the states of Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, with the Omni Veil Network eventually expanding across the United States. Hi-Tek anticipates that the Omni Veil Network within three years will be installed in an estimated 7,500 locations, both mobile and stationary.

The Omni Veil network is a unique world first advertising and safety network, fully powered by iSIGN’s patented technology utilizing iSIGN’s Smart Antenna and beacon-like PODX hardware. It is an ‘everywhere’ network that allows for messaging to be delivered to mobile devices across major highways and streets as well as within cities and towns. Messages will be delivered when entering the delivery range of the installed hardware and can also be delivered to individuals regardless of where they are located globally by downloading the Omni Veil app from the Google or Apple store.

The use of iSIGN’s patented technology and equipment allows for the sending of messages to consumers by a variety of methods, including Bluetooth notifications, Wi-Fi messages, marked text alerts and app alerts. Of additional interest, is the ability of iSIGN’s Security Alert Messaging (“SAM”) technology to deliver safety and security messaging both within cities and towns, as well as on highways and streets.

Hi-Tek expects that this extremely cost efficient and effective digital advertising platform, potentially reaching the largest audiences in public spaces and highways will generate real time metrics and data resulting in the most effective advertising ROI to brands and other enterprises.

Truly, Hi-Tek’s Omni Veil Network as powered by iSIGN, is rewriting the rules of communication and advertising, reaching people on the one screen that is constantly with people and regularly being looked at – their mobile phones.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About Hi-Tek Media

Hi-Tek Media is a full-service digital advertising and marketing company with 21 years of experience in marketing. Hi-Tek is uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge marketing, digital production and media management Hi-Tek is certified with Google and Facebook and the expansion of our Omni Veil Digital Platform will set us apart from our competitors. www.Hi-TekMedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

© 2020 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Joe Kozar

Chief Executive Officer

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

info@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.