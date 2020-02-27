Ranjit Tinaikar Joins Ness Digital Engineering as CEO

/EIN News/ -- TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, today announced that Ranjit Tinaikar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.



Mr. Tinaikar has over 20 years of experience in the technology services sector with a track record of driving growth in the global businesses that he has managed. Most recently, he served as President of Fitch Solutions, a data and analytical services business, where he repositioned the business for growth through strategic investments and acquisitions in differentiated analytical offerings. Prior to Fitch, Mr. Tinaikar was Managing Director of Advisory & Investment Management, a data analytics business unit of Thomson Reuters, where he led the successful revenue turnaround of a business serving major financial services firms globally. Mr. Tinaikar was also a partner at McKinsey, where he was one of the earliest leaders in forming their Digital practice. At McKinsey, he founded the Lean Software Development and IT Strategy practices.

Mr. Tinaikar brings a unique perspective having worked on the demand side with CTOs, as well as the supply side with service providers. He has partnered with CTOs across industries to help them leverage data and technology to transform and drive better business outcomes. He has led industry shaping initiatives in technology services with Nasscom and helped create breakthrough innovations in technology-enabled public healthcare. Mr. Tinaikar started his career in technology as a faculty member in Information Systems at Carnegie Mellon University and also worked at the Software Engineering Institute.

“Ranjit brings a proven track record of successful executive leadership and driving growth within the technology services sector. His recent experience in data analytics and Big Data will be additive to Ness’ Connected approach across software engineering, data and experience design. He is an accomplished operational executive with the strategic vision, client focus and execution leadership to lead Ness through its next phase of growth,” said Tom Kucera, Managing Director at TRG and Ness board member. “The Ness Board of Directors is excited to have Ranjit as CEO and looks forward to working with him and the management team.”

“Ness’ exceptional heritage of experience-led product engineering combined with its breadth of cloud services, AI and data analytics capabilities positions us very well in the fast-growing digital services market. Clients are looking for firms like Ness, who are innovative in designing technology solutions to deliver positive business outcomes. They need a trusted partner on their digital transformation journey and I am excited to be joining the team.” said Mr. Tinaikar.

Tinaikar replaces Paul Lombardo at the Company. “The Board very much appreciates Paul’s contributions to Ness and his role in helping to build the Company into one of the leading digital-solutions providers,” said Mr. Kucera.

Mr. Tinaikar will be based at the Ness Headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering designs, builds, and integrates digital platforms and enterprise software that help organizations engage customers, differentiate their brands, and drive profitable growth. Our customer experience designers, software engineers, data experts, and business consultants partner with clients to develop roadmaps that identify ongoing opportunities to increase the value of their digital solutions and enterprise systems. Through agile development of minimum viable products (MVPs), our clients can test new ideas in the market and continually adapt to changing business conditions—giving our clients the leverage to lead market disruption in their industries and compete more effectively to grow their business. For more information, visit www.ness.com .

