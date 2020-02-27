Breast Cancer Conference Brings Young Survivors Together

Largest breast conference just for young adults comes to Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC) brings its fifth annual conference to Los Angeles, California, March 6-8, 2020, where it will host more than 600 young adults affected by breast cancer and their co-survivor support networks. Online registration is open for the YSC Summit until February 28, and on-site registration is available March 6-8.

Each year, more than 13,000 young adults will be diagnosed this year before their 41st birthday. The emotional and medical concerns affecting this population are different from people who are diagnosed later in their lives.

For them, the YSC Summit features inspirational speakers, educational and psychosocial workshops and wellness activities addressing the unique issues that young adults with breast cancer and their co-survivors face. Participants will have access to the most current, evidence-based information to make decisions about their health care. A key component is the opportunity to network with a community of other young survivors and co-survivors from across the world.

“The YSC Summit empowers and educates, but that’s not what is most powerful,” said Jennifer Merschdorf, Chief Executive Officer of Young Survival Coalition, who was diagnosed at age 36. “There is nothing more extraordinary than watching these young adults meet others who can share their experiences. They’re building communities that will last their lifetimes.”

This year’s keynote speaker is local NBC4 investigative reporter, Lolita Lopez, who dealt with her own breast cancer diagnosis. The conference includes workshop sessions for those newly diagnosed as well as those finished with treatment. There are special tracks for co-survivors and for young adults living with metastatic breast cancer.

The YSC Summit will be March 6-8, 2020, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites. Online registration is $180 and closes February 28. Attendees can register on-site March 6 and 7 with full weekend and 1-day options.



About Young Survival Coalition (YSC)®

Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the largest nonprofit dedicated exclusively to young adults diagnosed with breast cancer age 40 and under and their co-survivor support networks. YSC also educates and influences the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young adults.

Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone.

