Carahsoft Exhibiting at HIMSS20 Global Conference and Exhibition, March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando
RESTON, Va. , Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp. will be joined by 16 of its healthcare IT providers at the 2020 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Conference & Exhibition. This annual event brings together 45,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, administrators and vendors seeking networking opportunities and inspiration from world-class keynote speakers. The event hosts over 1,300 exhibitors eager to shape the global conversation around innovative healthcare information and technology.
WHO:
Carahsoft will feature 16 of its leading healthcare technology vendors in Booth #6166. These solutions providers will be demoing cybersecurity, cloud computing, EHR and Epic cloud hosting, and other leading solutions in healthcare IT on the following dates:
Tuesday, March 10
- Salesforce.com
- Zscaler, Inc.
- Okta, Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- Recorded Future, Inc.
- Mercy Technology Services
Wednesday, March 11
- ServiceNow®
- Rubrik
- Granicus, LLC
- LiveSafe Inc.
- Mercy Technology Services
- Adobe Inc.
Thursday, March 12
- Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC.
- Secureworks, Inc.
- NetAbstraction, Inc.
- Kofax, Inc.
- EnterpriseDB Corporation
- Accellion
Additional Carahsoft vendor partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including:
- Alteryx, Inc. #680-29
- Amazon Web Services, Inc. #858
- Arista Networks, Inc. #4122
- Arxan #400-77
- Blackberry Cylance #773
- Cloudera, Inc. #1068
- Dell, Inc. #2121
- DocuSign Inc. #3741
- ExtraHop Networks #400-03
- Forescout Technologies Inc. #400-53
- Fortinet, Inc. #4165
- Google Cloud #3729
- IBM #3579
- Identity Automation #5669
- MuleSoft® #3727
- NCS Technologies, Inc. #6567
- Neustar® #632
- Nuance® #1944
- Nutanix Inc #1171, 3821
- Proofpoint #465
- Rapid7 #400-55
- Red Hat® Solutions #5745
- SailPoint #400-04
- Salesforce.com #3530
- SAP® #2070
- Saviynt, Inc. #400-12
- ServiceNow® #400-101
- Splunk, Inc. #869
- Tableau Software #841
- TransUnion LLC. #MP27, MP28
- Trend Micro™ #509
- Veritas™ Technologies LLC #4671
- Virtru #372
- Virtustream #7845
- VMware, Inc. #2021
- Zoom Video Communication, Inc. #7867
WHEN:
Monday-Friday, March 9-13, 2020
WHERE:
Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Orlando, FL 32819
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
To learn more about Carahsoft’s participation in the HIMSS20 conference, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or Tradeshows@Carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS20 event site.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted government healthcare IT solutions provider. As a leading IT supplier to Government Healthcare (DoD & Civilian) and Enterprise Healthcare, Carahsoft serves as the distributor and master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping organizations select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.
The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com
