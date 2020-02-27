Global Bottled Water Processing Market Is Expected to Reach USD 420.9 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Bottled Water Processing Market by Product Type (Still Water, Sparkling Water), Packaging Material (Plastic, Glass, Others), Equipment, Technology, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global bottled water processing market is expected to grow from USD 420.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Bottled water is defined as the processed and packed water which is made appropriate for drinking. The standards for checking the quality of drinking water are established by governments with reference to international standards. These standards mainly emphasizes on minimum and maximum concentrations of minerals, TSS etc. All the water handling units should be properly approved and certified by the regulations and standards given by the government. A newest trend of fortifying water with vitamins and electrolyte is being followed so as to revitalise the body. The process of desalination of ocean/sea water in which the salt is removed from water has gained high importance in the regions where there is lack of fresh water. After the process bottle water is available in plastic and glass water bottles, and is the most convenient way for the body to full its hydration needs being easily available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.

The market determined by the rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhoea, food poisoning, and others. Furthermore, bottled water is more transportable and appropriate to use as it is handy, thus supporting the market growth.

Increase in health alarms has subsequently led to better consumption of bottled water which has powered the growth of the market. Also, growth in per capita expenditure and rapid urbanization is additional key driver of the market.

Key players operating in the global bottled water processing market include Pall Corporation, Dow Chemical Co., Velocity Equipment Solutions Inc., Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., and General Electric among others. Leaders are providing improved opportunities and endlessly focused on new product expansions and venture capital investments to capture market share. To enhance their market position in the global bottled water processing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In February 2017, PepsiCo (US) launched a finest bottled water brand LIFEWTR, a purified water bottle that has balanced pH with electrolytes added for taste.

In April 2017, Danone (US) launched Mizone, a quality bottled water brand in China and marketed its products in business with regional superstars and key social influencers.

Dow Water & Process Solutions, a commercial unit of The Dow Chemical Company, was designated by SUEZ, a reverse osmosis (RO) desalination plant design, construction and processes leader since 1969, to supply its advanced RO elements to desalinate seawater at the Barka Desalination Plant Phase 4 (Barka IWP), situated in Barka in the South Batinah governorate of Oman. Situated in the Middle East, one of the thirstiest regions in the world, the new purification plant has a volume to deliver 281 million liters of safer drinking water per day, serving alleviate water shortage in the area and definitely donating to the safety of water supply in the country.

The plastic segment is supervisory the bottled water processing market and valued with USD 88.54 Billion in 2017

The packaging material section is classified into plastic, glass and others. The plastic part is controlling the bottled water processing market and valued with USD 88.54 Billion in 2017. Plastics displays various characteristics such as durability, safety, hygiene, and lightness of weight which have augmented the popularity of plastic bottles.

Sparkling water part is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period

Product type section is divided into segments such as a still water and sparkling water. Sparkling water part is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period. It is predictable to experience a noteworthy growth due to rising demand of substitutes for carbonated beverages.

The filters segment is ruling the market and valued around USD 54.67 Billion in 2017

The equipment segment comprises filters, bottle washers, fillers & cappers, blow molders, shrink wrappers and others. The filters segment is ruling the market and valued around USD 54.67 Billion in 2017. Filters are mostly used for the elimination of visible particles and for removing the microorganisms from potable water.

The filtration process segment is leading with the highest share of 39.20% in 2017

The technology division comprises Ion exchange and demineralisation, disinfection, filtration and packaging. The filtration process segment is leading with the highest share of 39.20% in 2017. The filtration process is one of the method used for the purification and purification of water. The major membrane filtration methods used for processing bottled water includes microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF) and nanofiltration (NF).

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bottled Water Processing Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region conquered the global bottled water processing market with USD 1.80 Billion in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific region is controlling due to increasing population coupled with rapid urbanization in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia which is likely to be the key driver for the market

About the report:

The global bottled water processing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

