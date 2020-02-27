Active Car Buyers VIN Lead Generation provides Dealerships with In-Market Shoppers for Pre-Owned Vehicles

Car Zoo drives 1st party, VIN Leads, of local in-market active car buyers based dealership inventory, right to the dealership CRM

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car Zoo Media, an Automotive Digital VIN Lead Agency, is connecting active in market car buyers to a dealerships pre-owned inventory by VIN# with programming intelligence and technology.



No more 3rd party leads from endemic websites – that close poorly and kill the morale of your sales team. No more paying for media showcasing your inventory – while at the same time the car buyer can browse and choose from any vehicle at a glance from competition inventory.

Disrupt another dealership’s audience as the active car buyer audience sees only your inventory - NEVER - any competition inventory.

Car Zoo removes a dealership from overpaying for lukewarm 3rd party leads, to procuring active car buyer 1st party leads that will covert to sales, moving inventory exponentially and increasing dealership profit. The car buyer lead is specific to a vehicle, therefore generating more sales by streamlining the car buying process and length of time it takes to complete a purchase.

In real-time to a dealership CRM, high intent 1st party leads are sent, in market car buyers who take 5 - 8 steps in providing their contact info with vehicle of interest details. This active car buyer wants immediate contact from your sales team about a vehicle they are already familiar with and interested in pursuing to buy.

No More 3rd Party Leads

This product is the pre-owned game changer every dealership is looking for. The quality of customer we are seeing coming through the door is stronger than ever… A customer who is ready to buy.

Local In-Market Car Buyers

Strategically deliver your inventory to shoppers most likely to buy (In-Market, Owners, and Model-Line targeting once they click the vehicle of interest), delivering proactive In-Market Car Buyers, driving VIN-Specific Leads directly into your CRM.

The Dealership receives, in real time:

The car buyers’ first and last name

Email address

Primary phone number

The postal code to ensure a match to the pre-selected geographic territory chosen by the dealership

The vehicle VIN number, the vehicle’s make, model and year, color, list price and odometer reading

A high intent lead for the sales person or business development team

We convert the contact submissions into ADF/XML format and instantly drive the active car buyer lead to any dealer’s CRM.

With success, retention and accountability, we assist dealerships and grow their market sectors and revenue streams for direct response results tied to the ROI equation.

We are a Canadian footprint agency that yields success for doing things intelligently and the right way with business etiquette and integrity.

https://www.carzoo.ca

Jeff Goodfield

Cody Montana Media Inc.

905.763.8051

jeff@codymontana.com



