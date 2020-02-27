THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND THANKS LONGTIME PARTNER WELLS FARGO FOR $1.2 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR 2020

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), is pleased Wells Fargo has continued to honor and invest in our nation’s publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) through their support of TMCF with $1.2 million contribution for 2020.

The total investment from Wells Fargo into the lives of thousands of deserving students has been over $8 million since 2007. These funds have been used for scholarships, leadership development, career opportunities, financial wellness, and other critically important support services for the nearly 300,000 students TMCF represents.

“Wells Fargo has proven to be one of the nation’s strongest corporate supporters for the entire black college community, said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “I am most proud of the support they have provided for not only scholarships but the financial literacy education all of our HBCU students, especially our first-generation college and corporate scholars so desperately need. We are most grateful for their continued support of TMCF, our work, and our students through this most recent investment of $1.2 million.”

The TMCF programming this significant gift from Wells Fargo will support is far-reaching and impactful across many different offerings for HBCU students such as The Pitch 2020, TMCF’s Innovation and Entrepreneurial competition, Teacher Quality and Retention Program (TQRP), the 20th Annual TMCF Leadership Institute, 33rd Anniversary Awards Gala, and the return of the TMCF | Wells Fargo scholarships for deserving students.

“I am deeply proud of Wells Fargo’s partnership with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund. As a member of TMCF’s board, I have seen the direct impact Wells Fargo is making in the lives of these brilliant students and their families for generations to come,” said Rob Engel, co-head of Wells Fargo’s Corporate and Investment Bank. “Together, we are paving a path to excellence by attracting and training the best and brightest students who will continue the legacy of Wells Fargo’s partnership with TMCF and make a significant difference in and around their communities.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

