Imperial Capital Commits to Expanding its Investment Grade Business

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the hiring of two senior investment grade sell side professionals expanding its footprint in high grade and hybrid product expertise that has served both its US and European institutional investor base. The strategic investment grade expansion includes the hiring of Wall Street Veterans, Mary Jo Collins as Managing Director, Investment Grade Sales and Slater Carberry as Managing Director, Investment Grade Trading both in its New York Office.



“Our goal has been to expand our fixed income breadth by adding quality talent. Hiring Mary Jo and Slater solidify this goal in investment grade that matches what we have been doing in high yield and emerging markets over the past few months,” says Tim Sullivan, Imperial Capital’s Global Head of Credit.

Ms. Mary Jo Collins joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Sales Professional in its High Grade/Hybrid salesforce. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Ms. Collins spent 6 years as a Preferred Stock, Hybrid and Corporate Bonds Sales professional with RBC Capital Markets. Previously, Mary Jo was in the Credit Sales Group at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, Deutsche Bank and Spear Leeds & Kellogg. She began her career in trading Preferred Stock at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Collins earned an MA from Teachers College at Columbia University and a BS from Rutgers University.

Mr. Slater Carberry joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Investment Grade Trader in its High Grade/Hybrid Sales & Trading Group. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Carberry was the Head of US Investment Grade Trading Products at the Bank of Montreal. Previously, Slater was the Head of Short-Term Trading at Seaport Global Securities. Before joining Seaport, Mr. Carberry was an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley for over 18 years. Mr. Carberry earned a BA from Hamilton College.

