Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Minister of State in charge of Human Rights and Relations with the Parliament of Kingdom of Morocco in Geneva

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met today with the Minister of State in charge of Human Rights and Relations with the Parliament of Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Mustapha Ramid, on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs hailed the deep brotherly and historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and appreciation. He also noted the distinguished level of relations between the two countries in light of the joint keenness of both sides to enhance cooperation in various fields, wishing the Kingdom of Morocco further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Minister of State in charge of Human Rights and Relations with the Parliament of Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Mustapha Ramid congratulated Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the on the precious royal trust bestowed upon him through his appointment to his post. He also expressed his pride and appreciation for the brotherly relations between the two countries, hailing the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain in consolidating human rights and its achievements at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was also attended by the Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdulla bin Faisal bin Jabur Al Doseri and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr. Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri as well as the Minister’s accompanying delegation.



