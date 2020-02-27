First Citizens Receives 18 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank received a total of 18 Greenwich Excellence Awards, recognizing the company as a leader in small business and middle market banking in 2019.



“The Greenwich Excellence Awards reflect First Citizens’ position as one of the top business banks in the United States,” said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. “For 122 years, we’ve made a specialty out of helping new businesses become bigger businesses. We take the time to get to know local companies and offer ways to help. It’s the way we’ve been doing business for generations: building lasting relationships and offering a complete range of solutions, from basic account features to more complex treasury services.”

First Citizens received 12 wins in the Small Business Banking category and six in the Middle Market Banking category.

“These awards signify the trust and confidence middle market companies place in First Citizens and the significant satisfaction our customers have in the service we provide,” said Brendan Chambers, commercial banking and middle market sales director for First Citizens Bank. “The Greenwich Awards are a point of pride as our teams continue to work together and add value to our client relationships.”

Small Business Banking Category, eight national and four regional awards

2019 National Awards

Overall Satisfaction

Branch Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Product Capabilities

2019 Regional Awards (of four regions in the U.S.)

Overall Satisfaction – South

Likelihood to Recommend – South

RM (Relationship Manager) Proactively Provides Advice – South

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – South

Middle Market Banking Category, three national and three regional awards

2019 National Awards

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction

2019 Regional Awards

Overall Satisfaction – South

Likelihood to Recommend – South

Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction – South

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Greenwich Associates is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry. For 2019 honors, Greenwich Associates evaluated the small business banking and middle market platforms of more than 600 banks. Of these, only 36 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 33 for middle market. Awards in the small business category are based on over 14,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Awards in the middle market category are based on based on over 13,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10–500 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $39 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

919.716.2716



