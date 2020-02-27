Amazon Now Carries Reinol’s Heavy Duty Hand Cleaner – The Perfect Choice for Mechanics

Natural, Solvent-Free and Industrial-Strength Hand Cleaner Popular Oversees

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American mechanics understand dirt, grime, and grease, which is why Reinol’s heavy-duty hand cleaner now is available on Amazon.

“We are excited Amazon will carry Reinol Original Hand Cleaner,” said Trevor Kempster, one of the owners of Reinol, which dates back to the early 1900s. “We have been cleaning hands throughout the world, and now we will be cleaning hands in the United States.”

Kempster said Reinol’s solvent-free and industrial-strength hand cleaner is an excellent addition to any mechanic’s workshop.

“It cleans tar, dirt, and grease plus it uses natural ingredients without any harsh chemicals,” he added.

“Originally developed for rope wire-pullers, Reinol’s Original Hand Cleaner has cleaned the hands of auto mechanics, miners, farmers, electrical workers, and anyone who works with tar and grease,” Kempster said. “Other companies have tried to copy our formula, but we keep it well-guarded.”

Already popular in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, Kempster said Reinol plans to expand its retail distribution to the United States.

“We believe in our product,” Kempster said. “Our best-selling advertisement is when a potential customer uses our hand cleaner. When they do that, we have a new customer. It is that good.”

Not only does Reinol clean the greasiest hands, Kempster said, it is also cost-efficient. A one-liter tub will wash 300 hands. To use Reinol, you first must rub a small teaspoon of the Reinol paste into your hands before adding a few drops of water.

In contrast to many products on the market that use harsh solvents, Reinol’s hand cleaner is soft on the hands.

“We don’t use any solvents. It practically conditions your skin,” Kempster said.

“Since Reinol does not use any solvents, it will not leave your skin dry or rough,” Kempster said. “It is the best hand cleaner in the world.”

The hand cleaner is also versatile.

“If you have tar, dirt, grease, or grime, our product will clean your hands,” Kempster said. “You can use it with hot, cold, hard, or soft water. It gets rid of odors, stains, dirt, oil, tar and bitumen marks, epoxies, inks, and grease.”

To purchase Reinol, visit Amazon.

Attachments

Andrew Polin Reinol Original Hand Cleaner 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



