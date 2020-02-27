Global Frozen Pizza Market to Reach $17.29 Billion by 2023 at 6.4% CAGR: Says AMR

Rise in demand for convenience food, increase in craving for gluten-free frozen pizza, and development of retail network in emerging economies drive the growth of the global frozen pizza market. By crust type, the regular thin crust segment garnered the major share in 2016. On the other hand, by distribution channel, the retail segment would remain lucrative through 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global frozen pizza market was estimated at $11.11 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $17.29 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for convenience food, increase in craving for gluten-free frozen pizza, and development of retail network in emerging economies drive the growth of the global frozen pizza market. On the other hand, lower sales of frozen pizza in developing countries due to negative consumer perception, and presence of poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas curb the growth to some extent. However, advancements in freezing technologies, increase in the number of fast food outlets, and growing urban population are expected to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Copy Of Frozen pizza Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4565

The regular thin crust segment generated the largest share in 2016-

Based on crust type, the regular thin crust segment contributed to three-fifths of the total market share in 2016, and is expected to lead the trail till 2023. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during 2017–2023. The other segments discussed in the market report include extra thin crust and deep-dish.

The retail segment to retain the lion’s share by 2023-

Based on distribution channel, the retail segment generated the major share in 2016, holding 89% of the global market. The segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.50% by 2023. The segment of food chain services is also discussed in the report.

Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4565

North America to rule the roost-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2016, and is predicted to retain its dominance during the estimated period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023. The other regions analyzed in the market report include LAMEA and Europe.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Conagra Brands Inc., Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label), Daiya Foods Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Palermo Villa, Inc., Schwan Food Co., Dr. Oetker, Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG., General Mills, Inc., and Nestl S.A. These players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to retain their strong stand in the market.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.