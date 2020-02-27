Air filtration media market to reach $5.34 billion by 2026 at 5.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, rise in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, and degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution drive the growth of the global air filtration media market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air filtration media market was pegged at $3.57 billion in 2018 and estimated to garner $5.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in demand for air filters in the healthcare industry, rise in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution, and degradation of air quality to increase focus on curbing air pollution have boosted the growth of the global air filtration media market. However, high capital and operating cost coupled with decline in number of coal power plants hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased focus in nanotechnology for air filtration is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global air filtration media market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, media, usage, rating, business, and geography. Based on end user, the market is divided into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into HVAC, air purifier, face mask, air pollution control, industrial manufacturing, transportation, and others. The face market segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period. However, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market.

Based on media, the market is bifurcated into Spunbond, needlefelt, wet-laid, meltblown, and others. The Spunbond segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-fourth of the market. However, the meltblown segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global air filtration media market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, 3M, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Berry, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Air filters, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc, Cabot Corporation, Innovatec, Irema, Clean & Science, H&V, HVDS, Elta Group, Permatron Corporation, Lydall, Johns Manville, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, Sandler, Porvair Filtration Group, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.

