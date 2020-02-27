Hill International Selected as Project Manager for Construction of New Hotel in Kobuleti, Georgia

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide project management services for the Georgian company HPM LLC, representing Archi for a new project in the town of Kobuleti with residential, commercial, and hospitality components.



HPM represents Archi, a leading development company in Georgia focused on delivering modern, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient housing solutions at the highest European standards of comfort. Archi is continuing to invest in Georgian housing and hospitality infrastructure by developing new hotel-type apartments on a plot of approximately 20,000 SM in the southwestern part of Georgia along the coast of the Black Sea.

“We are happy to extend our project management capabilities in the Georgian real estate market,” said Serdar Gucar, Hill Vice President and Managing Director for Turkey and the Community of Independent States. “It is an honor to pair with such a successful partner as HPM and support their future investments by adding our global expertise in project management.”

The client’s objective is to build more than 100,000 SM of hotel-type apartments spread over three buildings of approximately 40 floors each. The project also includes a 4-star hotel, restaurants, a ballroom, indoor and outdoor pools, a casino, and sport and entertainment facilities. Upon completion, Archi’s investment will contribute significantly to the tourism industry in the Adjara region of southwestern Georgia, adding a new landmark destination to a region under continuous development.

Hill will provide project management, construction management, and site supervision services across all stages of the project: design procurement and design management stage, construction management for construction and fit-out stage, and commissioning management stage.

“Hill has a very strong presence in the CIS region and a successful track of iconic projects implemented there,” said Raouf Ghali, Hill International’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mixing worldwide experience with local knowhow in partnership with local industry leaders has always proved beneficial to local communities. The local team looks forward to bringing that benefit to HPM, Archi, and Kobuleti.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

Hill International, Inc.

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, 17th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.