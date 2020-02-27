Benevity Announces Winners of the 2020 Corporate Goodness Awards

“The Goodies” Celebrate Progressive Companies Innovating Through Modern Approaches to Corporate Purpose

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced the winners of its 2020 Corporate Goodness Awards. Celebrating the bold, innovative, inclusive and creative ways that Benevity clients are making a difference in the world and inspiring their people through purpose, the "Goodies" were presented last night at the company's annual Goodness Matters conference in Palm Springs, California.



With more nominations than ever before , this year’s Goodies Awards included an impressive array of entrants across industries and geographies—all demonstrating the impact that companies, their employees, customers and communities can have when they work to harness the power of Goodness through their corporate purpose programs. Here are the winners in each of The Goodies’ eight categories:

Levi Strauss & Co. / The Bestie Award

Chosen as the winner for best-in-class approach and overall impact, Levi Strauss & Co. bakes purpose into everything the company does. In just one year, the company’s global ambassadors created more than 120 volunteer opportunities, resulting in 4,000 volunteer shifts in 53 cities. Levi’s is engaging customers through the platform too, enabling shoppers to round-up their online purchases to support various causes throughout the year. When it comes to giving as a percentage of earnings, Levi Strauss & Co. ranks at the top of U.S. companies and CEO Chip Bergh often says the company is committed to “never choosing easy over right.”

Adobe / The People Power Award

Adobe was recognized for empowering its 21,000 global employees to create change and work together to help address some of the world’s most pressing issues. In one year alone, Adobe employees gave an estimated $1.13 million worth of their time and talent, through skills-based volunteering and nonprofit board service. To amplify its people’s impact, Adobe pitched in $9.2 million in matching and volunteer grants to causes that employees got to help choose.

Albertsons Companies/Albertsons Companies Foundation / The Community Hero Award

Recognized for its best-in-class approach to community investment, Albertsons raised $43 million to support cancer treatment and research, disaster relief, education, programs for people with disabilities and hunger relief — in the last year alone. Through its Hunger Is initiative, and a little help from Benevity’s grantmaking software, the company has efficiently mapped and matched a network of 250 nonprofits to each of its 2,300 stores across 34 states. The outcome amounts to 70 million breakfasts to kids in need all across America.

Splunk / The Moonshot Award

Splunk was recognized for the boldness and creativity of its approach to corporate purpose. By tapping into data stores to focus its CSR strategy, Splunk constantly identifies gaps in areas that can be optimized to drive greater participation and impact. The Splunk 4 Good team also produces top-notch creative to engage its 4,700 employees across 23 countries through localized guerilla marketing campaigns that make sure everyone in every location feels truly included.

Intel / The BeCause Award

Awarded to Intel, The BeCause Award recognizes a company that finds unique, successful ways to help community causes and advance their social missions. With 110,000 highly skilled employees in 43 countries, Intel is providing nonprofits with specialized skills they otherwise couldn’t afford. In one year alone, Intel’s legal team donated more than 4,000 hours of time and talent, estimated at a value of more than $800,000—a huge win for nonprofits that are challenged with lean budgets.

TELUS / The Buzz Award

TELUS was recognized for catalyzing purpose through communications and storytelling through its #MostGivingCompany campaign, which reached six million people on social media and secured nearly 60 earned media stories to generate excitement for the company’s Days of Giving event. Focusing on its 60,000 employees and retirees—and a strong We Give Where We Live philosophy—TELUS highlighted personal, buzzworthy stories and the contributions of individual team members company-wide to boost participation in a host of giving and volunteering-related activities.

Arm / The NewB Award

Awarded annually to a newly launched Benevity client, this year’s NewB Award went to UK-based Arm, for its transformative approach to community engagement. When Arm launched its Giving Hub with Benevity in 2018, the company immediately adopted giving, matching, volunteering, grants, rewards, incentives, and even FlexPot dollars, a pot of personal funds that employees can spend on anything from language courses to flying lessons, to now doing good. Team Arm Champions have created more than 200 giving opportunities that led to more than a half million pounds in charitable donations and 13,000 volunteer hours.

Tricia Stevens from Lush / The BUFFY Award

Celebrating individuals who exemplify what is known as the “Benevity Unicorn Factor,” Tricia Stevens received the BUFFY award for her passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space. During her 12 years at Lush, Tricia’s team of 16 people and 270 employee ambassadors have run hundreds of events and global ethical campaigns, and granted more than $36 million to 2,800 grassroots organizations in 83 countries. What makes her a true unicorn is that her fight never ends. Her team says that while they’re celebrating a win, she’s saying “Okay, here’s what’s next.”

Last year’s Goodies Award winners included Micron Technology, TC Energy, MUFG Union Bank, LinkedIn, Accenture Canada, Jennifer Mitchell of PlayStation and Tiana Austel of Illumina.

“The Goodies never cease to inspire all who attend Benevity’s annual Goodness Matters conference,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “The real-world stories of how our clients are creating positive impact within their companies, communities and around the world are the reason we all do what we do. Congratulations to this year’s winners, who have raised the bar for innovation and action around corporate and personal purpose to admirable new heights.”

