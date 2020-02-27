ControlScan SOC Analysts Win Gold in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MSSP ControlScan takes home three awards for its dedication to “excellence, innovation and leadership in information security”

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security services specializing in compliance, detection and response, has received a gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award recognizing its security operations center (SOC) analysts as “Cybersecurity Team of the Year.” In addition, the company was awarded silver as “Best Cybersecurity Company” and “Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year.” All three awards are for organizations with 100-499 employees operating within North America.



According to recent ControlScan research , 41 percent of businesses that manage their security operations entirely in-house cite “speed of incident response” as a key business challenge. ControlScan SOC analysts provide 24x7, eyes-on-glass support and are specially trained to assess, investigate and rapidly respond to security alerts and anomalies. In 2019, ControlScan’s team of SOC analysts addressed more than 78,000 “medium,” “high” and “critical” events involving malware, defense evasion, exploits, code executions, etc., on behalf of their customers.

“ControlScan SOC analysts are a primary component of our security threat detection and response program, which ensures each business is protected and they don't have to worry about being victimized by a data breach, malware, ransomware, or any other form of cyberattack,” said Tom Callahan, director of MDR Operations, ControlScan. “We are proud of our team and thrilled to be recognized with a gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. ControlScan is consistently developing new services to bolster its technology stack and ensure that customers’ security and compliance needs are holistically met. Recent enhancements include expanding Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to businesses using Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, and other cloud-based SaaS and PaaS applications/services; introducing PaySafe PumpConnect, to increase security and payment transaction speeds at fuel pumps; and advancing the company’s Endpoint Security Service, to provide even greater threat detection and response capabilities.

The complete list of Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners is located at https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/ . To learn more about the ControlScan SOC and its team of security analysts, see the video here .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

