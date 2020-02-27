Bazaarvoice Announces Syndication Partnership with Yotpo, Launches Bazaarvoice Partner Program to Connect More Brands and Retailers

The Bazaarvoice Partner Program includes ratings and reviews providers and content acquisition partners, expanding the syndication of user-generated content between brands and retailers

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bazaarvoice and Yotpo jointly announced a partnership that will provide Yotpo’s brand clients the ability to seamlessly syndicate customer ratings and reviews and visual user-generated content (UGC) to more than 1,900 retailer sites in the Bazaarvoice Network. The partnership with Yotpo is the first in the new Bazaarvoice Partner Program, which will make it easier for brands and retailers to generate and syndicate UGC through a group of preferred ratings and reviews, sampling, and other content acquisition partners. Showcasing UGC is a powerful way for brands and retailers to work together to better serve shoppers, who consider product ratings and reviews integral to their shopping journey.



While brands may generate and display UGC on their own websites, retail channels multiply its value by reaching exponentially more shoppers. Syndication helps brands ensure their content is available wherever consumers shop and helps retailers deliver an exceptional shopping experience by improving content coverage across products. In the Bazaarvoice Network , retail sites that accept syndication from brands see a median of 83% more reviews per product than those without syndication. Half of Bazaarvoice retailers source at least 65% of their reviews directly from brands.

“We are continuously evaluating how to deliver increased value for our clients, and the Bazaarvoice Partner Program will allow for more brands and retailers to form relationships that benefit the end consumer,” said Keith Nealon, CEO at Bazaarvoice. “The partnership with Yotpo further delivers on our mission to facilitate content syndication between brands and retailers. We are united with Yotpo in our joint goal to provide shoppers with the information they need to make confident purchase decisions.”

Yotpo is a leading e-commerce marketing platform for thousands of brands, particularly emergent players looking to unlock their next chapter of growth through retail, and established brands looking to fortify trust and credibility across digital channels.

“This partnership allows Yotpo’s brands to continue scaling their direct-to-consumer channel, and, in parallel, accelerate retail sales by syndicating impactful user-generated content via the Bazaarvoice Network. Showcasing ratings, reviews, and customer photos is a key step to creating the kind of experience shoppers demand from retailers today,” said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and Cofounder at Yotpo.

More than 2.5 billion reviews are displayed across the Bazaarvoice Network, reaching more than a billion shoppers each month. The launch of the Bazaarvoice Partner Program demonstrates Bazaarvoice’s ongoing commitment to connecting brands and retailers to shoppers through authentic user-generated content. To learn more about the program and to apply to be a partner, visit our Bazaarvoice Partner Program page .

About Bazaarvoice

Each month in the Bazaarvoice Network, more than a billion consumers create, view, and share authentic user generated-content including reviews, questions and answers, and social photos across more than 6,200 global brand and retailer websites. From search and discovery to purchase and advocacy, Bazaarvoice’s solutions help brands and retailers reach in-market shoppers, personalize their experiences, and give them the confidence to buy.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com .

About Yotpo

Yotpo, the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Rebecca Minkoff, MVMT, Bob’s Discount Furniture, and Steve Madden accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Our single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting customer experiences. Learn more at https://yotpo.com .

