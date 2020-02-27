SR Scales Adds New Patient Floor Scale with Built-in Display

Ideal for Healthcare and OEM Weighing Applications featuring Low-Profile, Ultra-Wide Base

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 -- SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for hospitals, medical clinics, and long-term care centers, announced today that its flagship product line, SR Scales, has added another product option to its SR4XXi series of Patient Floor Scales.



The new SR416i is a sleek, low-profile scale with an ultra-wide base to easily support patients needing more standing room when being weighed. The scale’s built-in, large digital display enables care givers and patients to easily view weight data. With its always-on power feature, the scale is ideal for individual clinic rooms or other medical office buildings where patients need to be weighed.

For fitness centers and\or other custom OEM weighing applications, the SR416i provides a reliable weighing solution that is easy to transport from location to location. "We have seen a number of health technology companies needing a robust, portable weighing platform that they can customize for their own applications. The SR416i makes an ideal solution for these environments," said Mark Schulz, product manager for SR Instruments.

Like other SR stand-on, wheelchair, and wall mount scales, the SR416i features Microban® antimicrobial product protection, an exclusive from SR Scales. Additional features of the SR416i include:

Ultra-wide platform of 23” W X 15 L”

KG-only option available

EHR/EMR ready with serial output

FOUR YEAR product warranty

Weight capacity of 880 lbs

Hospital purchasing managers, biomedical engineers, and medical professionals needing more information on the new SR416i can access SR Instruments’ website at http://bit.ly/SR416i-info .

About SR Instruments, Inc. ( www.srinstruments.com )

SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly-accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets served by SR Scales include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.

Media Contact: Will Smith Director, Marketing & Business Development SR Instruments wsmith@srinstruments.com



