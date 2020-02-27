Veteran Sales Executive Kelly Ducourty Joins Fortinet Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

“We look forward to working alongside Kelly as a part of our Fortinet Board of Directors. Kelly’s proven enterprise sales operations and enablement experience and commitment to effective growth and scale is incredibly valuable. Fortinet will greatly benefit from her current and past sales leadership experience as Fortinet continues to execute on the company’s business and growth strategy.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the addition of Kelly Ducourty to the company’s Board of Directors , adding further depth and expertise to the Board.

Kelly is a key part of the global sales organization at Google Cloud, accountable for effectively growing and scaling the organization to compete and win in the cloud hyper growth market. This includes focusing on solutions- and industry-focused approaches to enable positive customer outcomes, as well as implementing approaches to streamline sales operations for the organization. Prior to joining Google, she spent over two decades at HPE in various sales capacities, most recently as senior vice president of worldwide sales excellence where she was responsible for all global sales functions within HPE, and was chartered to provide best practices and synergies globally across HPE.

Kelly Ducourty, Managing Director, Global Enablement and Sales Activation at Google

“Fortinet has demonstrated continued success and is on an exciting trajectory. I look forward to being a part of the company’s growth and to working with the team to continue this proven track record.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 440,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

