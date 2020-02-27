Lexia Learning Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification for Lexia Core5 Reading

Powerful blended learning program is among the first of 13 products to receive the certification

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Inc. Company (NYSE: RST), has earned the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise for its personalized literacy solution, Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5). This new product certification is intended to serve as rigorous, reliable testimony for administrators, educators, and families searching for vetted, research-based educational technology products.

“Schools and families want to know which edtech products can actually help students learn,” said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise. “Digital Promise’s Product Certifications are designed to help strengthen consumers’ confidence in choosing research-based products while recognizing product developers who are doing the important work of incorporating valid research into their designs.”

To earn this certification, Lexia Learning submitted evidence to Digital Promise that confirms a link between research on how students learn and the design of Lexia Core5 Reading. Originally introduced in 2013, the Core5 program recently underwent its largest expansion to date, with added support for students in upper elementary grades, including three new levels and nearly 300 new online units – each with added practice and explicit instruction when students need it. The enhancements to the product also included over 100 new printable Lexia Lessons® and Lexia Skill Builders® that support Core5’s powerful blended model and provide targeted intervention and practice.

“Lexia Core5 Reading was designed with students in mind, using extensive pedagogical research to guide their literacy education,” said Lexia Chief Learning Officer Dr. Liz Brooke. “We are proud to have received this product certification that helps assure administrators, educators, and families that Core5 is supported by expert research and quality studies to provide a literacy solution for students of all abilities.”



The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise’s Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and dozens of educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise’s new report, “Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications.”

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a division of Rosetta Stone, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.



About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

