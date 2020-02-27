Monaker Group to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16-17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has been invited to present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 16-17.



The conference will feature public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted more than 5,100 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby, and director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, are scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. They will discuss the company’s next-generation booking engine connecting more than 2.6 million instantly bookable alternative lodging and vacation rental properties into major travel companies. Updates will be provided on progress into DHISCO/Rategain, and Trisept Solutions distribution channels.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker, please contact your ROTH representative or contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2019 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

Company Contact:

Monaker Group, Inc.

Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development

Tel: (954) 888-9779

rmarshall@monakergroup.com



