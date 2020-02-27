There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,772 in the last 365 days.

Oxford Immunotec to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease.  The Company’s T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China.  The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

