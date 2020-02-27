Restaurant Retention App ShiftOne Launches Nationally Across Frisch's Big Boy

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftOne, the app-based retention and engagement tool proven to cut employee turnover probability in half, today announced that customer Frisch’s Big Boy has rolled out the platform across all of its nearly 100 corporate units.

“We’re incredibly impressed by the level of engagement ShiftOne has driven among our diverse team member base,” said Sheri Harper, Chief People Officer of Frisch’s Big Boy. “It’s a testament not only to the power of the platform, but to the power of recognition and transparency engaging the hearts and minds of managers, veteran team members and our younger millennial team members alike. It was an easy decision to bring that value to our entire organization.”

Within weeks of deployment, Frisch’s ran targeted campaigns within ShiftOne that drove gains in guest satisfaction and key item sales, including a staggering 50% increase in pumpkin menu item sales at pilot locations.

“Frisch’s is a classic brand that has unhesitatingly embraced what technology has to offer the restaurant industry,” said Ashish Gambhir, President and Co-Founder of ShiftOne. “We’re proud to count them as a customer and look forward to perpetuating our results well into the future as we gain enterprise momentum and continue to refine our solution.”

The news comes as ShiftOne customer Dave & Buster’s has renewed its subscription through 2020.

“This year we’re focused on retaining our best team members, and ShiftOne has proven that its users stay employed twice as long,” said Chris Schricker, Director of Training at Dave & Buster’s. “It has been an invaluable asset since the moment we began testing nearly three years ago. The fun, the competition, the communication — it’s huge.”

Grayson Ullman

Director of Client Success

719-330-1742

grayson@shiftone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45b4d16c-2a9c-46b9-a258-26997e79b35a

ShiftOne Cuts Employee Turnover in Half ShiftOne: Crush Turnover. Activate Your Team.



